The US economy grew at a rate of 1.6% during the first quarter slowdown

The US economy continued to grow but at a sharply slower rate early this year, as strong consumer spending was offset by pockets of weakness in other sectors.

Gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, rose at an annual rate of 1.6 percent in the first three months of 2024, down from 3.4 percent at the end of 2023, the Commerce Department said Thursday.

If we look at this shift in growth in and of itself, it is not necessarily worrisome, especially since the Fed has been trying to cool down the economy. The weaker first-quarter numbers were driven in part by large shifts in business inventories and international trade, which often fluctuate dramatically from one quarter to the next. Underlying growth measures were stronger.

However, the slowdown came at the same time that the Fed's fight against inflation stalled: prices rose more quickly in the first quarter than at the end of last year. This raises the uncomfortable possibility that high interest rates are negatively affecting economic activity but are not succeeding in completely taming inflation.