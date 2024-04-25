Last night's winning numbers, lottery results

the Arsenal The lottery jackpot continues to grow after no one matched all six numbers from Monday night's drawing.

Get your tickets And let's Check your numbers To find out if you are the newest millionaire in the game.

Here are the numbers For Wednesday, April 24, the Powerball jackpot is $129 million with a cash option of $59.6 million.

Arsenal numbers 4/24/24

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 2, 20, 22, 26, 47, and the Powerball was 21. The Power Play was 4X.

Did anyone win the Powerball last night, Wednesday, April 24, 2024?

No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot.

The zero tickets matched all five numbers except the $1 million Powerball.

Double play The numbers are 23, 25, 45, 46, 62, and the Powerball is 25.

Zero tickets matched all six numbers, and no one matched all five numbers except for the $500,000 Powerball.

How many Powerball numbers do you need to win the prize?

You only need to match one number in Powerball to win the prize. However, that number should be a $4 Powerball. Visit powerball.com For the entire award scheme.

What is the Powerball payout when two lottery numbers match?

Matching two numbers will not win anything in Powerball unless one of the numbers is a Powerball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Powerball is also worth $4. Visit powerball.com For the entire award scheme.

What is the jackpot value of a Powerball drawing?

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday, April 27, 2024 has risen to an estimated $149 million with a cash option of $68.8 million, according to powerball.com.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Drawings are held three times a week at approximately 10:59 PM ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

How much does a Powerball lottery ticket cost?

One Powerball ticket costs $2. Pay an extra $1 to add a Power Play for a chance to double all your Powerball winnings except the jackpot. Players can also add a Double Play for an additional $1 for a second chance to win $10 million.

How to play Powerball

Mega Millions Winning Numbers

the Huge millions It continued to rise after no one matched all six numbers from Tuesday night's drawing.

What is the jackpot value of the Mega Millions drawing?

the The current jackpot is Mega Millions He is valued at $228 million, with a $103.4 million cash option.

Powerball 2024 jackpot winners drawing

Below is the list of 2024 grand prize winners, according to powerball.com:

Powerball top 10 lottery jackpot results

Here are the 10 best Powerball jackpots of all time, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion – November 7, 2022; California. $1.765 billion – October 11, 2023; California. $1.586 billion – January 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.326 billion – April 6, 2024; Oregon. $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023; California. $842 million – January 1, 2024; Michigan. $768.4 million – March 27, 2019; wisconsin. $758.7 million – August 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $754.6 million – February 6, 2023; Washington. $731.1 million – January 20, 2021; Maryland.

