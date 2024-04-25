April 25, 2024

Last night's winning numbers, lottery results

April 25, 2024

the Arsenal The lottery jackpot continues to grow after no one matched all six numbers from Monday night's drawing.

Get your tickets And let's Check your numbers To find out if you are the newest millionaire in the game.

Here are the numbers For Wednesday, April 24, the Powerball jackpot is $129 million with a cash option of $59.6 million.

Powerball, Mega Millions:Do you want to win the lottery? Here are the luckiest numbers and places to play

Arsenal numbers 4/24/24

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 2, 20, 22, 26, 47, and the Powerball was 21. The Power Play was 4X.

Did anyone win the Powerball last night, Wednesday, April 24, 2024?

No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot.

The zero tickets matched all five numbers except the $1 million Powerball.

Double play The numbers are 23, 25, 45, 46, 62, and the Powerball is 25.

Zero tickets matched all six numbers, and no one matched all five numbers except for the $500,000 Powerball.

Powerball winner?Close your ticket and go hide. What do you know if you win the jackpot?

How many Powerball numbers do you need to win the prize?

You only need to match one number in Powerball to win the prize. However, that number should be a $4 Powerball. Visit powerball.com For the entire award scheme.

What is the Powerball payout when two lottery numbers match?

Matching two numbers will not win anything in Powerball unless one of the numbers is a Powerball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Powerball is also worth $4. Visit powerball.com For the entire award scheme.

See also  Stocks jump, oil flat as Russia and Ukraine fears subside: live updates

