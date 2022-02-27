Islam Makhachev dominates Bobby Green in the first round of TKO, and wants to take the next title

No, the signing of a fellow competitor wasn’t what he and his team had hoped. But Islam fears He made a statement that was necessary to establish himself as the next contender for the UFC lightweight title.

Makhachev dominated Bobby Green, finished with a ground-and-pound TKO at 3 minutes 23 seconds into the first round at the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. Makhachev got Green against the cage, shot him in order to remove two legs and then went to work. He quickly regained Green’s back and took great shots from there until the referee Dean Herb stepped in to stop it.

“I just want a title fight,” Makhachev said in his interview after the fight. “No more. I’m sick of all this stuff. I need a title fight. I’m ready. I’m here.”

Green, whose previous fight was just two weeks ago, came on 10 days’ notice after Mukhachev’s original opponent, Beniel DriouchHe broke his leg during training and had to withdraw. Makhachev Dariush has been described as a potential bout for lightweight titles.

ESPN Dariush ranked fourth in the world at £155. Entering it, ESPN ranked Makhachev as the world’s fifth lightestweight. The Makhachev vs. Green match was held at a catch weight of 160 lbs due to the short nature of the competition.

Makhachev will have to wait a little longer for the title chance, if it pays off. Charles Oliveira You will defend the lightweight belt against Justin Gethje at UFC 274 on May 9. It seems that Makhachev will most likely be the next winner in that match.

“Just tell me when and where,” said Makhachev.

Makhachev (21-1) has won 10 consecutive times and 11 of the last 12 wins in the UFC. A native of Dagestan, he is a longtime training partner of a former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is now his coach. Makhachev, 30, was expected to take the torch from Nurmagomedov and become a hero after Nurmagomedov’s retirement. This was the plan devised by Nurmagomedov’s late father, Abdul Manab, the longtime coach of both men.

Green (29-12-1), a fan favorite, has been at a late stage in his career, winning five of his past seven fights and coming in two in a row. A native of California, defeated Haqprast victory via unanimous decision at UFC 271 on February 12. Green, 35, has been a professional fighter for 14 years and in the UFC since 2013.

“I’m really frustrated, but that’s what happens when you try to put things together too quickly,” Green said.