Aaron Rodgers to inform Packers of decision ‘soon’: Report

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Packers Fans can expect to hear a decision on Aaron Rodgers The future in Green Bay is very soon, according to one report.

The sources said in ESPN Diana Rossini said Tuesday that the NFL MVP award winner is expected to inform the organization of his decision “soon” and while several teams have made extended bids, it will be up to the Packers to decide whether to trade Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers has admitted there is no decision on his plans for 2022

Rodgers posted on Instagram reflecting on his season with the Packers but said Tuesday in an appearance on Pat McAfee Show He said he is still making a decision about his future in NFL .

“I get it,” Rodgers said of the interest in his decision. “There isn’t much to talk about in terms of football and that will be a topic of discussion. But I’m looking forward to making a decision and moving forward. I think it’s what’s best for me. It’s best for the team. It’s best for everyone. The parties involved. Let’s just get this out of the way.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Players general manager Brian Gutkunst said Wednesday that Rodgers’ situation will need to be sorted out before the team can make other moves, notably exceeding the salary cap for next season.

said through NFL.com. “It’s a big piece. It’s a domino that has to fall before we go other ways. So it’s important that we go through these pieces and the pieces of the puzzle that we have to fit. This is the first piece we move on. … There are some timing elements to things. We had really good conversations with Aaron and everyone throughout the process.”

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APPLICATION

Rodgers has made it clear that he has no interest in being “part of a rebuild” and that the Packers are doing what they can to create more space.