February 25, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Aaron Rodgers to inform Packers of decision 'soon': Report

Aaron Rodgers to inform Packers of decision ‘soon’: Report

Joy Love February 25, 2022 2 min read

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Packers Fans can expect to hear a decision on Aaron Rodgers The future in Green Bay is very soon, according to one report.

The sources said in ESPN Diana Rossini said Tuesday that the NFL MVP award winner is expected to inform the organization of his decision “soon” and while several teams have made extended bids, it will be up to the Packers to decide whether to trade Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers has admitted there is no decision on his plans for 2022

Rodgers posted on Instagram reflecting on his season with the Packers but said Tuesday in an appearance onPat McAfee ShowHe said he is still making a decision about his future in NFL.

Green Bay Packers wide Allen Lazard is congratulated by quarterback Aaron Rodgers after a 29-yard pass to touch down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Detroit.
(AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

“I get it,” Rodgers said of the interest in his decision. “There isn’t much to talk about in terms of football and that will be a topic of discussion. But I’m looking forward to making a decision and moving forward. I think it’s what’s best for me. It’s best for the team. It’s best for everyone. The parties involved. Let’s just get this out of the way.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Players general manager Brian Gutkunst said Wednesday that Rodgers’ situation will need to be sorted out before the team can make other moves, notably exceeding the salary cap for next season.

12th quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks up at the sky during the fourth quarter of an NFC playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

12th quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks up at the sky during the fourth quarter of an NFC playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
(Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

said through NFL.com. “It’s a big piece. It’s a domino that has to fall before we go other ways. So it’s important that we go through these pieces and the pieces of the puzzle that we have to fit. This is the first piece we move on. … There are some timing elements to things. We had really good conversations with Aaron and everyone throughout the process.”

See also  Could Coach K come out with another national title, and what's at stake for Virginia Basketball vs. Duke?

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APPLICATION

Rodgers has made it clear that he has no interest in being “part of a rebuild” and that the Packers are doing what they can to create more space.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs toward the locker room after the Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers 30-28 at Levi's Stadium.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs toward the locker room after the Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers 30-28 at Levi’s Stadium.
(Carrie Edmondson-USA Today Sports)

according to in ESPN Field Yates, Packers have released nearly $14 million in max space in the past two days.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Aaron Rodgers and Brian Gutkunst’s relationship could deteriorate again

February 24, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Colin Kaepernick Initiative offers free autopsies to family members of ‘police-related’ deaths

February 24, 2022 Joy Love
8 min read

Could Coach K come out with another national title, and what’s at stake for Virginia Basketball vs. Duke?

February 23, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

1 min read

‘Danger!’ Champion Amy Schneider

February 25, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

DNA reveals the largest ever human family tree, dating back 100,000 years

February 25, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Aaron Rodgers to inform Packers of decision ‘soon’: Report

February 25, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

The all-new, comfortable-to-touch taskbar comes in the latest preview of Windows 11

February 25, 2022 Len Houle