Aaron Rodgers and Brian Gutkunst’s relationship could deteriorate again

Getty Images

The rolling relationship between Packers and Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers And Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is on the verge of collapse.

Last month , Rodgers explained The way things improved between quarterback and executive. Now, as Rodgers continues to contemplate whether to stay with the Packers, ask for a deal, or retire, Gutekunst has publicly reneged Based on the team’s verbal promise from 2021 to trade Rodgers.

As a source familiar with Rodgers’ mindset explains (and it’s no surprise at all), Rodgers doesn’t like Gutkunst saying he no longer trade-offs Rodgers when Rodgers decided to play in 2021. The source added that Gutkunst was “lying” regarding the commitments made to Rodgers in last July.

The mere existence of this quarrel proves once again the futility of verbal promises. In hindsight, Rodgers should have called for a free agency in 2022 – not a loose, flexible, unenforceable (or not) commitment to trade with him after the 2021 season.

It is currently unclear where things will go. There was a sense slowly emerging that Rodgers might stay. Gutekunst’s words from Wed can reflect that. As suggested last night, Gutekunst probably secretly wants to blow it up and turn the page on Jordan’s loveGutekunst’s pick in the first round of 2020.

However, the source expects Rodgers to make a decision “soon”. Then things could get more interesting.