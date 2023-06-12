‘We should be very proud’ – Ex-Formula 1 driver Giovinazzi hails ‘fantastic’ effort as Ferrari’s winning comeback to the top-flight 24 Hours of Le Mans

Antonio Giovinazzi was a part of motorsport history over the weekend as the former Alfa Romeo F1 driver, along with teammates Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, claimed an emotional victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Ferrari’s return to the top flight.
Giovinazzi, Pierre Guidi and Calado, driving the #51499P supercar, rose to the top after a tight battle with the No. 8 Toyota of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa – the latter making a costly mistake in the closing stages of the race. race.
Read more: Twice F1 design legend Newey reveals he was seduced by the Ferrari movement
It was Ferrari’s tenth win at Le Mans – the ninth back in 1965 – and their 39th when factoring in their various class victories, with Giovinazzi holding back tears as fellow Italian Pierre Guidi taking the tied flag.
“It’s a special feeling for me and Alessandro,” Giovinazzi said. “We drove this car for the first time last July, so to achieve this result, to go off and win, just under a year later, is absolutely fantastic.
“It was by no means taken for granted that we pulled it off, but the whole team and my team-mates did a great job, and here we are today. Thanks to Ferrari, who made it all happen. We’re back to winning ways after 50 years, and we should be proud. Extremely “.
Watching from Ferrari’s pit garage and track was Formula One driver Charles Leclerc, who has added his congratulations to the brand he represents since joining their dedicated academy some seven years ago.
“It’s a very nice feeling,” Leclerc told Eurosport after witnessing the victory.
TECH TUESDAY: How Ferrari’s chassis upgrade was designed to address the car’s asymmetry
Asked if he could imagine driving a Ferrari at the prestigious event in the future, Monegasque added: “I mean, why not? Why not? I’d like to, it’s an incredible event.”
“Sure, someday in my life I want to tick that box. When it will be, I don’t know. Again, I’m incredibly proud of what Ferrari did today.”
