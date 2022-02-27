Stranded soccer stars, frantic calls and the race to flee Kiev

Inside the windowless conference room of the Kiev hotel where soccer stars gathered, anxiety was growing over time. The failed escape attempt was a disaster. And the sounds of war- Mortar shells, missile explosions, aircraft screeching – It provided a semi-constant reminder of their precarious circumstances.

By Saturday morning, the group, made up mostly of Brazilians but now the largest number of South Americans and Italians, had reached 70. The players came to Ukraine to play football; Weeks before that, they had played in the Champions League, the richest competition in Europe. Now, with their season pending and Russian forces are advancing in the cityThey gather with their families—wives, partners, young children, elderly relatives—and plot how and when to flee for their lives.

“I hope all is well,” one of the stranded Brazilian players, Junior Moraes, said Saturday morning in an interview with the New York Times. And Moraes, striker for the Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk, explained how the team moved to the hotel last week by their team. In the days that followed, with first the state and then the city under attack, their ranks expanded after foreign players asked a rival club, Dynamo Kiev, to join them.

Fearing for their safety and their families, players released a short video that quickly went viral. The players said that food was scarce. Essentials like nappies are already out of stock.