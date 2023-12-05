Giants trade philosophy for 2023 MLB Winter Meetings explained by Farhan Al Zaidi – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

The hot stove is in full effect as the MLB Winter Meetings take place at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn.

Farhan Zaidi, the Giants’ president of baseball operations, met with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Laura Brett in meetings on Monday, and explained what San Francisco’s trade market might look like as it retools for a playoff run in 2024.

“When you talk about signings, especially given our needs, our need to be more athletic in the midfield. Sometimes that doesn’t come in the same form as a free signing; a star player who has played a lot of games,” Al-Zaidi told Brett in an interview with the Giants podcast. “Talk” Latest: “Star Games are Coming.” “A lot of times, it’s a player who has pitched really well at the upper levels of the minor leagues, who maybe is blocked in their current organization, but we think has a chance to be a solid everyday player at the major league level Great. “

Al-Zaidi explained how this strategy worked for the Giants during his time with his team, citing a group of players who were similarly acquired and became important contributors.

“We’ve had some success with this group of players, with players like Lamont Wade [Jr.]“And Thiro Estrada and Mike Yastrzemski,” Al-Zaidi said. “So, we’ll be looking to see if we can keep up with the teams in that area as well.”

When asked if the Giants have any players that Zaidi might consider untouchable in trade talks, the executive said the organization hopes to build around its pitching staff full of young talent for the foreseeable future.

“The age-old, untouchable question is always difficult to answer,” Al-Zaidi said. “Unless you think you have players that are so valuable you wouldn’t trade them for literally anyone else in baseball, it’s really hard to make that title.

“But certainly our young pitchers, in particular, are a group that we want to build around. Our young pitchers and Patrick Bailey, who we think is the best defensive catcher in baseball. That’s the foundation that we’re looking to build on moving forward.”

The Giants are reportedly committed to making significant investments to bolster their roster after missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. It remains to be seen how these moves will come to fruition, but the Winter Meetings provide the ideal place to negotiate a deal, should there be mutual interest between the Giants and another team.

All eyes will remain on the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes until the AL MVP announces his destination, but that doesn’t mean San Francisco won’t facilitate some less high-profile trades while their trust is in Nashville.



