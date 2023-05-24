May 24, 2023

Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan acquitted by Swiss court in rape case

May 24, 2023

Prosecutors had requested a three-year sentence, but the plaintiff announced that he would appeal.

Tariq Ramadan, accused of rape, arrives at a court in Geneva (Switzerland) on May 24, 2023 before the verdict is read. (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP)

Tariq Ramadan was released. The Swiss court that tried him for rape and sexual coercion ruled on Wednesday, May 24, that there was no evidence against him. At the announcement of the verdict, pronounced in a room full of journalists, the Swiss pastor smiled and was hugged by one of his daughters. The 57-year-old complainant left the room before the verdict was read out. A three-year sentence, half of which was suspended, was requested by prosecutors last week.

Advocates for the petitioner are present He announced an immediate appeal. Fifteen years after the events, the complainant asserts that on the evening of October 28, 2008, in a hotel room in Geneva, she was subjected to brutal sexual acts, including beatings and humiliation. During the three-day trial, Tariq tried to prove Ramadan’s innocence, confirming that there was no scientific evidence.

In France, the Islamist, now 60, was accused of raping four women between 2009 and 2016, prompting his fall in 2017. The Paris prosecutor’s office requested that he be sent to an auxiliary court in July. It is the discretion of the investigating judge whether to order a trial or not.

