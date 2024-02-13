Israeli army says it rescued two hostages during Rafah raid; Gaza officials say dozens of Palestinians were killed

Rafah, Gaza Strip – The Israeli military said it rescued two hostages from the Gaza Strip in a dramatic raid under fire early Monday, marking a small but symbolically important success in its quest to return more than 100 prisoners believed to be held by Hamas. At least 67 Palestinians were killed in air strikes that were part of the raid, according to Palestinian hospital officials.

The raid took place in Rafahthe city on the southern end of the Gaza Strip, where 1.4 million Palestinians have fled to escape fighting elsewhere. The war between Israel and Hamas. The CBS News team in Gaza reported that heavy gunfire and explosions were heard across Rafah overnight, and said dozens were killed.

Army spokesman Daniel Hajary said that the hostages were being held in a second-floor apartment in Rafah under the guard of Hamas gunmen, whether in the apartment or in neighboring buildings.

Smoke rises during the Israeli bombing of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 12, 2024. Saeed Khatib/AFP via Getty Images



Hajjari said that special forces stormed the apartment under gunfire at 1:49 a.m. on Monday, and were accompanied a minute later by a series of air strikes on the surrounding areas. He said that members of the rescue team protected the hostages with their bodies when a violent battle broke out in several places at the same time with many Hamas militants.

The hostages were transferred to a nearby “safe zone” and underwent a quick medical examination before being airlifted to a hospital in central Israel. The army said the two men were in good condition.

The army identified the two rescued hostages as Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Haar, 70, who it said were kidnapped by Hamas activists from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in the October 7 cross-border attack that sparked the war. Netanyahu's office said they also hold Argentine citizenship. In a post on social media, the Argentine President said the following: I thanked Israel For the sake of rescue.

They were airlifted to Sheba Hospital, and their condition was reported to be good.

Louis Haar, left, one of two hostages rescued in an operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, embraces his loved ones at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, on February 12, 2024. Israel Defense Forces via AP



Har's brother-in-law, Idan Bergerano, told Israeli TV Channel 13 that he and his wife were able to see the released prisoners in the hospital. He said the two men were thin and pale, but communicated well and were aware of their surroundings. Bergernano said that Haar said to him upon seeing him: “You have a birthday today, Mazal Tov.”

Hajjari said the operation was based on accurate intelligence and had been planned for some time, but rescuers were waiting for the right moment to act. Netanyahu joined the Israeli army commander and other senior officials as the raid took place.

They are just the second and third hostages to be safely rescued. A female soldier was rescued in November.

More than 100 hostages were released during a week-long ceasefire in November. Israel says about 100 hostages are still being held by Hamas, while it believes Hamas is holding the remains of about 30 others who were killed on October 7 or died in captivity. There were three hostages He was killed by mistake by Israeli forces After escaping from their captors in December.

The remaining hostages are believed to be scattered and hiding in the tunnels, likely in poor conditions.

Israel made the return of all hostages one of the main goals of the war. Netanyahu pledged to press ahead with the Israeli military offensive until achieving “complete victory,” which also includes the destruction of Hamas’ military and governance capabilities.

After Monday's rescue operations, Netanyahu reiterated in a statement issued by his office that “only sustained military pressure, until complete victory (over Hamas), will lead to the release of all our hostages.”

Israel intensifies its military operations in Rafah

Israel described Rafah as the last remaining stronghold of Hamas in Gaza after more than four months of war It indicated that its ground attack may be targeted soon Densely populated city.

The White House said on Sunday that President Biden warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel should not conduct a military operation against Hamas in Rafah without a “credible and implementable” plan to protect civilians.

Among the dead were women and children in the Israeli raids, according to Dr. Marwan Al-Hams, director of Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital, and dozens were injured. Many Palestinians in Gaza fled to Rafah after Israeli operations against Hamas destroyed other parts of the Strip.

Wounded Palestinians are transferred to Kuwait Hospital to receive treatment following the Israeli attacks on Rafah in southern Gaza on February 12, 2024. Abed Zaqout/Anatolia via Getty Images



Abu Haloub was initially displaced when his home in northern Gaza was bombed. He fled to Rafah, hoping for safety. Now he has been asked to evacuate again and has no idea where he can go.

He said while crying: “The Israeli army did not leave us anything.” “Now I will have to sell my tent.

Hamas militants killed an estimated 1,200 people in their attack on southern Israel on October 7, and kidnapped about 250 others. The Israeli air and ground offensive has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, displacing more than 80% of the population and leading to a massive humanitarian crisis.

An Associated Press journalist in Rafah said the strikes hit the area surrounding Kuwait Hospital in Rafah early Monday morning. Some of those injured in the raids were taken to hospital.

The Israeli army had previously said that it had struck “terrorist targets in the Shaboura area” in Rafah.



Gazans who have taken refuge in Rafah are left with few options amid Israeli air strikes

Netanyahu said that sending ground forces to Rafah is necessary to achieve the Israeli war goals. Mr. Biden has urged Israel to exercise extreme caution before acting.

An estimated 1.4 million Palestinians, more than half of Gaza's population, are now crowded into the Rafah crossing, increasing its population five-fold. Hundreds of thousands of people now live in sprawling camps and overcrowded UN shelters.

Biden's comments, made in a phone call with Netanyahu late Sunday, were his strongest language yet on the potential operation. Biden, who last week described Israel's military response in Gaza as “exaggerated,” also sought “urgent and specific” steps to boost humanitarian aid. Israeli TV Channel 13 said the conversation lasted 45 minutes.

Israel called on UN relief agencies on Monday to assist its efforts to remove civilians from war zones in Gaza ahead of its planned ground assault on Rafah, Reuters reported. Reuters quoted government spokesman Elon Levy as saying in a press conference: “We urge UN agencies to cooperate.” “Don't say it can't be done. Work with us to find a way.”

A senior administration official said discussion of the possibility of a ceasefire deal took up much of the call, and after weeks of diplomacy, the “framework” is now “largely” in place for an agreement that could see prisoners released. Releasing the remaining hostages held by Hamas in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and an end to the fighting.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the negotiations, acknowledged “gaps” but declined to provide details. The official said that military pressure on Hamas in the southern city of Khan Yunis in recent weeks helped bring the movement closer to accepting the deal.

Netanyahu's office declined to comment on the call.



Israel is preparing for a ground attack in Rafah

The Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa TV channel had previously quoted an unnamed Hamas official as saying that any invasion of Rafah would “blow up” the talks mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

Biden and Netanyahu spoke after two Egyptian officials and a Western diplomat said Egypt had threatened to suspend its peace treaty with Israel if troops were sent to Rafah. The Camp David Peace Accords have been a cornerstone of regional stability for more than 40 years. Egypt fears the influx of large numbers of Palestinian refugees who may not be allowed to return at all.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other countries also warned of dire consequences if Israel entered Rafah.

“The Israeli attack on Rafah will lead to an unspeakable humanitarian catastrophe and serious tensions with Egypt,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote on X. Human Rights Watch said that forced displacement is a war crime.

Inside Rafah, some displaced people packed their belongings again. Raafat and Fida Abu Haloub, who had fled Beit Lahia in the north earlier in the war, loaded their belongings onto a truck. “We don’t know where we can take him safely,” Fidaa said of their child. “Every month we have to move.”

Umm Muhammad Al-Ghamri, a displaced woman from Nuseirat, said she hopes Egypt will not allow Israel to force Palestinians to flee to Sinai “because we don’t want to leave.”

Fierce fighting continues in central Gaza and Khan Yunis.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said on Sunday that the bodies of 112 people killed across the Strip had been transferred to hospitals in the past 24 hours. The death toll has reached 28,176 since the beginning of the war. The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and fighters, but says that most of the dead were women and children.