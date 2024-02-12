Show photos: NPR

Palestinians inspect the devastation caused by an Israeli air strike in Rafah, Gaza, on Friday, February 9.
Fatima Shabir/AP
Hide caption
Toggle caption
Fatima Shabir/AP
Palestinians inspect the devastation caused by an Israeli air strike in Rafah, Gaza, on Friday, February 9.
Fatima Shabir/AP
Last week, Israel rejected Hamas' ceasefire plan, and demonstrators again took to the streets in Tel Aviv to demand the release of hostages taken during the Hamas attack on October 7. Israel discovered tunnels under the headquarters of the United Nations agency in Gaza, and emerged Opposition against Israel. Hamas in Gaza is now widespread and out in the open, expressed alongside anger at Israel.
An attack occurred near the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip late on Thursday, February 8, killing at least 13 people. Rafah is the place where more than a million Palestinians have taken refuge because Israel previously told the residents of Gaza that they would be safe there. Meanwhile, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, stated that because of Israel's commitment to keeping civilians safe, the planned military operation in Rafah “cannot continue.”
Here's a look at memorable photos from the past week in the area:
Palestinians who have taken refuge in schools amid ongoing attacks by Israeli forces try to stay warm and cook a meal over an open fire in the Rafah school yard on Thursday, February 8.
Abed Zaqout/Anatolia via Getty Images
Hide caption
Toggle caption
Abed Zaqout/Anatolia via Getty Images
Palestinians who have taken refuge in schools amid ongoing attacks by Israeli forces try to stay warm and cook a meal over an open fire in the Rafah school yard on Thursday, February 8.
Abed Zaqout/Anatolia via Getty Images
Israeli soldiers stand on a tank near the sea in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, February 8.
Dylan Martinez – Reuters
Hide caption
Toggle caption
Dylan Martinez – Reuters
Israeli soldiers stand on a tank near the sea in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, February 8.
Dylan Martinez – Reuters
Protesters disguised as pregnant women take part in a demonstration in Tel Aviv, demanding the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, on Thursday, February 8.
Amir Levy/Getty Images
Hide caption
Toggle caption
Amir Levy/Getty Images
Protesters disguised as pregnant women take part in a demonstration in Tel Aviv, demanding the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, on Thursday, February 8.
Amir Levy/Getty Images
Yoel Kadish holds a photo of his cousin, Or Yosef Ran, who was killed in a Hamas attack on October 7, as demonstrators block humanitarian aid into Gaza on Tuesday, February 6, in Kerem Shalom, Israel.
Amir Levy/Getty Images
Hide caption
Toggle caption
Amir Levy/Getty Images
Yoel Kadish holds a photo of his cousin, Or Yosef Ran, who was killed in a Hamas attack on October 7, as demonstrators block humanitarian aid into Gaza on Tuesday, February 6, in Kerem Shalom, Israel.
Amir Levy/Getty Images
Friends and family share a Shabbat meal as people begin to return home in Sderot, Israel, on Saturday, February 10.
Dylan Martinez – Reuters
Hide caption
Toggle caption
Dylan Martinez – Reuters
Friends and family share a Shabbat meal as people begin to return home in Sderot, Israel, on Saturday, February 10.
Dylan Martinez – Reuters
People inspect damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes in Rafah on Wednesday, February 7. The United Nations warns of possible “large-scale” loss of life.
Ahmed Hasaballah/Getty Images
Hide caption
Toggle caption
Ahmed Hasaballah/Getty Images
People inspect damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes in Rafah on Wednesday, February 7. The United Nations warns of possible “large-scale” loss of life.
Ahmed Hasaballah/Getty Images
On February 7, people look at a poster with pictures of young people captured or killed by Hamas militants during the October 7 attack on attendees of a concert at the Supernova music festival.
Jacques Guez/AFP via Getty Images
Hide caption
Toggle caption
Jacques Guez/AFP via Getty Images
On February 7, people look at a poster with pictures of young people captured or killed by Hamas militants during the October 7 attack on attendees of a concert at the Supernova music festival.
Jacques Guez/AFP via Getty Images
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli ground attack and bombing on the Gaza Strip, outside a morgue in Rafah on February 8.
Fatima Shabir/AP
Hide caption
Toggle caption
Fatima Shabir/AP
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli ground attack and bombing on the Gaza Strip, outside a morgue in Rafah on February 8.
Fatima Shabir/AP
A woman shouts slogans after she was arrested by police in Tel Aviv on Saturday, February 10, during a protest demanding the release of hostages taken by Hamas militants during the October 7 attack.
Ariel Shalit / AP
Hide caption
Toggle caption
Ariel Shalit / AP
A woman shouts slogans after she was arrested by police in Tel Aviv on Saturday, February 10, during a protest demanding the release of hostages taken by Hamas militants during the October 7 attack.
Ariel Shalit / AP
Palestinian paramedics load bodies recovered from a destroyed car into an ambulance following reports of an Israeli bombing of Rafah on Tuesday, February 6.
Saeed Al-Khatib/AFP via Getty Images
Hide caption
Toggle caption
Saeed Al-Khatib/AFP via Getty Images
Palestinian paramedics load bodies recovered from a destroyed car into an ambulance following reports of an Israeli bombing of Rafah on Tuesday, February 6.
Saeed Al-Khatib/AFP via Getty Images
Rescuers put out a fire after a car was hit in an Israeli raid on Rafah on Saturday, February 10.
Ibrahim Abu Mustafa – Reuters
Hide caption
Toggle caption
Ibrahim Abu Mustafa – Reuters
Rescuers put out a fire after a car was hit in an Israeli raid on Rafah on Saturday, February 10.
Ibrahim Abu Mustafa – Reuters
Israeli soldiers guard a crater-like hole that gives way to the entrance to a small tunnel in the UNRWA compound on Thursday, February 8, as the army discovered tunnels beneath the UN agency's headquarters that the army says Hamas militants used to attack its forces. During a ground operation in Gaza.
Ariel Shalit / AP
Hide caption
Toggle caption
Ariel Shalit / AP
Israeli soldiers guard a crater-like hole that gives way to the entrance to a small tunnel in the UNRWA compound on Thursday, February 8, as the army discovered tunnels beneath the UN agency's headquarters that the army says Hamas militants used to attack its forces. During a ground operation in Gaza.
Ariel Shalit / AP
A woman and children sit outside tents housing displaced Palestinians in Rafah on Thursday, February 8.
Mohamed Abed/AFP via Getty Images
Hide caption
Toggle caption
Mohamed Abed/AFP via Getty Images
A woman and children sit outside tents housing displaced Palestinians in Rafah on Thursday, February 8.
Mohamed Abed/AFP via Getty Images
Plumes of smoke rise over the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel on Sunday, February 11.
Menachem Kahane/AFP via Getty Images
Hide caption
Toggle caption
Menachem Kahane/AFP via Getty Images
Plumes of smoke rise over the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel on Sunday, February 11.
Menachem Kahane/AFP via Getty Images
Palestinians who fled their homes and took refuge in a school to ensure their safety during Israeli attacks gather to celebrate the Night of Miraj in Rafah on Thursday, February 8.
Abed Zaqout/Anatolia via Getty Images
Hide caption
Toggle caption
Abed Zaqout/Anatolia via Getty Images
Palestinians who fled their homes and took refuge in a school to ensure their safety during Israeli attacks gather to celebrate the Night of Miraj in Rafah on Thursday, February 8.
Abed Zaqout/Anatolia via Getty Images
More Stories
Israel strikes Rafah to rescue two hostages: Gaza war live updates
Bilawal Bhutto and Shehbaz Sharif agree to save Pakistan after the shocking results
Russia launches 45 drones in a mass barrage from Ukraine as Kiev continues its war reshuffle