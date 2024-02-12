Show photos: NPR

Toggle caption Fatima Shabir/AP Fatima Shabir/AP

Last week, Israel rejected Hamas' ceasefire plan, and demonstrators again took to the streets in Tel Aviv to demand the release of hostages taken during the Hamas attack on October 7. Israel discovered tunnels under the headquarters of the United Nations agency in Gaza, and emerged Opposition against Israel. Hamas in Gaza is now widespread and out in the open, expressed alongside anger at Israel.

An attack occurred near the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip late on Thursday, February 8, killing at least 13 people. Rafah is the place where more than a million Palestinians have taken refuge because Israel previously told the residents of Gaza that they would be safe there. Meanwhile, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, stated that because of Israel's commitment to keeping civilians safe, the planned military operation in Rafah “cannot continue.”

Here's a look at memorable photos from the past week in the area:

See also Peruvian police launch a violent raid on San Marcos University in Lima | Peru

See also Amal Clooney tells the United Nations: Ukraine is a 'slaughterhouse'

