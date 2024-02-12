February 13, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Show photos: NPR

Show photos: NPR

Frank Tomlinson February 12, 2024 6 min read

Palestinians inspect the devastation caused by an Israeli air strike in Rafah, Gaza, on Friday, February 9.

Fatima Shabir/AP


Hide caption

Toggle caption

Fatima Shabir/AP

Palestinians inspect the devastation caused by an Israeli air strike in Rafah, Gaza, on Friday, February 9.

Fatima Shabir/AP

Last week, Israel rejected Hamas' ceasefire plan, and demonstrators again took to the streets in Tel Aviv to demand the release of hostages taken during the Hamas attack on October 7. Israel discovered tunnels under the headquarters of the United Nations agency in Gaza, and emerged Opposition against Israel. Hamas in Gaza is now widespread and out in the open, expressed alongside anger at Israel.

An attack occurred near the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip late on Thursday, February 8, killing at least 13 people. Rafah is the place where more than a million Palestinians have taken refuge because Israel previously told the residents of Gaza that they would be safe there. Meanwhile, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, stated that because of Israel's commitment to keeping civilians safe, the planned military operation in Rafah “cannot continue.”

Here's a look at memorable photos from the past week in the area:

Palestinians who have taken refuge in schools amid ongoing attacks by Israeli forces try to stay warm and cook a meal over an open fire in the Rafah school yard on Thursday, February 8.

Abed Zaqout/Anatolia via Getty Images


Hide caption

Toggle caption

Abed Zaqout/Anatolia via Getty Images

Palestinians who have taken refuge in schools amid ongoing attacks by Israeli forces try to stay warm and cook a meal over an open fire in the Rafah school yard on Thursday, February 8.

Abed Zaqout/Anatolia via Getty Images

Protesters disguised as pregnant women take part in a demonstration in Tel Aviv, demanding the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, on Thursday, February 8.

Amir Levy/Getty Images


Hide caption

Toggle caption

Amir Levy/Getty Images

Protesters disguised as pregnant women take part in a demonstration in Tel Aviv, demanding the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, on Thursday, February 8.

Amir Levy/Getty Images

Yoel Kadish holds a photo of his cousin, Or Yosef Ran, who was killed in a Hamas attack on October 7, as demonstrators block humanitarian aid into Gaza on Tuesday, February 6, in Kerem Shalom, Israel.

Amir Levy/Getty Images


Hide caption

Toggle caption

Amir Levy/Getty Images

Yoel Kadish holds a photo of his cousin, Or Yosef Ran, who was killed in a Hamas attack on October 7, as demonstrators block humanitarian aid into Gaza on Tuesday, February 6, in Kerem Shalom, Israel.

Amir Levy/Getty Images

Friends and family share a Shabbat meal as people begin to return home in Sderot, Israel, on Saturday, February 10.

Dylan Martinez – Reuters


Hide caption

Toggle caption

Dylan Martinez – Reuters

Friends and family share a Shabbat meal as people begin to return home in Sderot, Israel, on Saturday, February 10.

Dylan Martinez – Reuters

People inspect damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes in Rafah on Wednesday, February 7. The United Nations warns of possible “large-scale” loss of life.

Ahmed Hasaballah/Getty Images


Hide caption

Toggle caption

Ahmed Hasaballah/Getty Images

People inspect damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes in Rafah on Wednesday, February 7. The United Nations warns of possible “large-scale” loss of life.

Ahmed Hasaballah/Getty Images

On February 7, people look at a poster with pictures of young people captured or killed by Hamas militants during the October 7 attack on attendees of a concert at the Supernova music festival.

See also  The war in Ukraine deepens the divide between the major economies at the G20 meeting

Jacques Guez/AFP via Getty Images


Hide caption

Toggle caption

Jacques Guez/AFP via Getty Images

On February 7, people look at a poster with pictures of young people captured or killed by Hamas militants during the October 7 attack on attendees of a concert at the Supernova music festival.

Jacques Guez/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli ground attack and bombing on the Gaza Strip, outside a morgue in Rafah on February 8.

Fatima Shabir/AP


Hide caption

Toggle caption

Fatima Shabir/AP

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli ground attack and bombing on the Gaza Strip, outside a morgue in Rafah on February 8.

Fatima Shabir/AP

A woman shouts slogans after she was arrested by police in Tel Aviv on Saturday, February 10, during a protest demanding the release of hostages taken by Hamas militants during the October 7 attack.

Ariel Shalit / AP


Hide caption

Toggle caption

Ariel Shalit / AP

A woman shouts slogans after she was arrested by police in Tel Aviv on Saturday, February 10, during a protest demanding the release of hostages taken by Hamas militants during the October 7 attack.

Ariel Shalit / AP

Palestinian paramedics load bodies recovered from a destroyed car into an ambulance following reports of an Israeli bombing of Rafah on Tuesday, February 6.

Saeed Al-Khatib/AFP via Getty Images


Hide caption

Toggle caption

Saeed Al-Khatib/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinian paramedics load bodies recovered from a destroyed car into an ambulance following reports of an Israeli bombing of Rafah on Tuesday, February 6.

Saeed Al-Khatib/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli soldiers guard a crater-like hole that gives way to the entrance to a small tunnel in the UNRWA compound on Thursday, February 8, as the army discovered tunnels beneath the UN agency's headquarters that the army says Hamas militants used to attack its forces. During a ground operation in Gaza.

Ariel Shalit / AP


Hide caption

Toggle caption

Ariel Shalit / AP

Israeli soldiers guard a crater-like hole that gives way to the entrance to a small tunnel in the UNRWA compound on Thursday, February 8, as the army discovered tunnels beneath the UN agency's headquarters that the army says Hamas militants used to attack its forces. During a ground operation in Gaza.

Ariel Shalit / AP

A woman and children sit outside tents housing displaced Palestinians in Rafah on Thursday, February 8.

Mohamed Abed/AFP via Getty Images


Hide caption

Toggle caption

Mohamed Abed/AFP via Getty Images

A woman and children sit outside tents housing displaced Palestinians in Rafah on Thursday, February 8.

Mohamed Abed/AFP via Getty Images

Plumes of smoke rise over the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel on Sunday, February 11.

Menachem Kahane/AFP via Getty Images


Hide caption

Toggle caption

Menachem Kahane/AFP via Getty Images

Plumes of smoke rise over the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel on Sunday, February 11.

Menachem Kahane/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinians who fled their homes and took refuge in a school to ensure their safety during Israeli attacks gather to celebrate the Night of Miraj in Rafah on Thursday, February 8.

Abed Zaqout/Anatolia via Getty Images


Hide caption

Toggle caption

Abed Zaqout/Anatolia via Getty Images

Palestinians who fled their homes and took refuge in a school to ensure their safety during Israeli attacks gather to celebrate the Night of Miraj in Rafah on Thursday, February 8.

Abed Zaqout/Anatolia via Getty Images

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Israel strikes Rafah to rescue two hostages: Gaza war live updates

February 12, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
4 min read

Bilawal Bhutto and Shehbaz Sharif agree to save Pakistan after the shocking results

February 12, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Russia launches 45 drones in a mass barrage from Ukraine as Kiev continues its war reshuffle

February 11, 2024 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

3 min read

Bob Edwards, veteran NPR anchor and longtime Morning Edition host, dies at 76

February 12, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Solar eclipse on Mars! Perseverance rover sees Mars' moon crossing the sun (video)

February 12, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Africa Cup of Nations: Football fans in Ivory Coast flock to watch the victory parade in Abidjan

February 12, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

Lost F-Zero games recreated by fans are now playable

February 12, 2024 Len Houle