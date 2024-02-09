It started as winter break. It ended with the ill-fated moon mission.

A group of students from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh traveled to Florida last month during their winter break.

The students, many of whom are studying to become engineers and scientists, went there to watch a rocket launch that would send a small, 4.8-pound robotic rover they helped build on its journey to the moon. Afterwards, hoping to spend some time in the sun and fun, they rented a large house just three blocks from the beach.

Their trip did not go as planned.

“We never saw the beach,” said Nikolai Stefanov, a senior studying physics and computer science.

The rover, named Iris, headed toward the moon on schedule in a perfect inaugural flight for the new Vulcan rocket. But the spacecraft carrying the rover malfunctioned shortly after launch, and the students turned their rented home into a temporary mission control center while they improvised how to make the most of the ill-fated rover's flight.

“We had a mission,” said Connor Colombo, chief engineer at Iris. “This wasn't the job we thought it would be. And actually, that probably made it more interesting because we had to do a lot of thinking, and I'm really grateful that I got to do that.”