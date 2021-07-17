July 18, 2021

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Jacob Deswariax in intensive care at CHUG

Arzu July 18, 2021 2 min read

The diabetic, Guadeloupe musician had gone to CHU as part of the periodic checks he had to do after transplant surgery. It was during this test that he tested positive for COVID. The man is in intensive care due to complications related to his transplant surgery.

FJO.


It was on his Facebook account that the news of his admission to the hospital came out. The page mentions that 5 days ago, he was admitted to the hospital and canceled all scheduled concerts. A cancellation justified by the isolation that its pollution with COVID 19 imposes on it.

However, if the family filters out information about his current condition, some report that his health has deteriorated in relation to the transplant he experienced due to his diabetes, without any details. Not provided in this regard. But we do know what the consequences of Govt 19 will be On dialysis and transplant patients, They are advised to get three dose vaccines rather than two drugs.

Jacob Deswariux, The Story of the Personal Struggle Against Diabetes

Jacob Deswariax never revealed the secret of the disease he had to deal with for many years. This gave him the precautions to take in diabetes and the opportunity to testify on several occasions about his life as a diabetic.
Due to these other health factors, he chose to be vaccinated against Govt 19 and even participated in the promotion of the vaccine campaign.
Last year he was even subjected to a “fake news” He said he was in a coma due to ill health

READ  Building collapses in Miami - death toll rises to 20, firefighter finds dead daughter in rubble

Gradually, his struggle against diabetes and its aftermath allowed him to climb the slope and return to the ideal state of his form to resume his musical activities.
He also took to the concept of the “fourth gun” he introduced two years ago last week.

A concept that the musician wants to take and implement.

At present, the various medical services responsible for him cross-wise are making every effort to confirm his condition.
Ten years ago, while talking about this diabetes he had to live with, Jacob Deswariax said:

I would never say my disease because using a possession is like saying I own him or I own it. I would always say disease.

Jacob Deswariax

The fact that he is fighting back this time is anti-disease.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

How will the epidemic recur in Europe?

July 18, 2021 Arzu
5 min read

Live – Covit-19: Protests against the health pass in several cities in France

July 17, 2021 Arzu
3 min read

Germany, Belgium, Netherlands பொது Public mobilization after the deadly floods

July 17, 2021 Arzu

You may have missed

5 min read

How will the epidemic recur in Europe?

July 18, 2021 Arzu
2 min read

Jacob Deswariax in intensive care at CHUG

July 18, 2021 Arzu
5 min read

Live – Covit-19: Protests against the health pass in several cities in France

July 17, 2021 Arzu
3 min read

Germany, Belgium, Netherlands பொது Public mobilization after the deadly floods

July 17, 2021 Arzu