Live – Covit-19: Protests against the health pass in several cities in France

16:52

Several thousand people protested on the streets of Paris on Saturday afternoon against the health pass and the vaccine. The first procession, which began at the Royal Palace, was led by Florian Phillipot, Francis Lauren, and Martyr Wonner, co-cuptic assistant.

Another procession, surrounded by police officers, began on the 14th.

“The desired French Democratic Republic disappeared on July 12, 2021”, “No to health pass, stop the dictatorship”, read the signs.

The third unauthorized meeting took place in the city of Place de la Repubblica with a few dozen people.

