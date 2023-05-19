Japanese stocks rose to their highest levels since 1990 as the G7 meeting took place

55 minutes ago

New Zealand’s trade surplus for April narrowed to NZ$427 million ($266.46 million), down from NZ$470 million a year earlier.

State Statistics Department He said exports rose 10% year-on-year to NZ$6.8 billion, while imports rose 12% to NZ$6.4 billion.

It said exports of milk, butter and cheese grew the most in April compared to last year, rising 26% year-on-year to NZ$2 billion.

Meanwhile, petroleum and petroleum products led imports, rising 312% to NZ$974 million.

– Lim Hwi Ji