May 25, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Jenna Miles of Sacramento wins the 23rd season of The Voice

Roxanne Bacchus May 24, 2023 3 min read

Sacramento singer Gina Miles said she hasn’t slept much since winning season 23 of NBC’s “The Voice” Tuesday night. “It’s really crazy,” Brandi Cummings told KCRA Channel 3 Wednesday morning. “I’m just so excited.” The 19-year-old grew up in Paxton, Illinois, before moving to Sacramento at the end of her junior year of high school to live with her aunt and pursue her musical dreams. I paid the price for a small town girl who seems shy in the national spotlight. “I love it in California,” she said. She described winning “The Voice” as the best experience of her life, and said she was surprised by the result and thanked the fans who voted for her. “My friends and I, I love standing out there, just excited to be there at all,” Miles said after learning of her fate. “I didn’t really do this to win, I just did it for the experience and the people. Then they called my name, which was really crazy”. It’s “really cool” Miles told KCRA 3 that she is now getting a record deal and that she wants to “sing all over the place”. She was asked if she would now be able to sing in KCRA 3 studios or if she Planning a concert in Sacramento, Miles said, “I’m sure we can work something out.” Miles scored a winner from new coach Niall Horan, who will be joined by John Legend, Gwen Stefani and country superstar Reba McEntire in the “Voice” seats this fall, as well. The show on Tuesday night marked an end for the last original coach, Blake Shelton.Miles had strong competition in Grace West and NOIVAS for Team Blake and D. Smooth for Team Kelly and brother trio Sorelle for Team Chance.Follow Miles final performances below and previous shows here.

See also  The actor who plays Vecna ​​in Stranger Things printed photos of the villain's victims and crossed out their eyes to get the character

Sacramento, California –

Sacramento singer Gina Miles said she hasn’t slept much since winning season 23 of NBC’s “The Voice” Tuesday night.

“It’s really crazy,” Brandi Cummings told KCRA Channel 3 Wednesday morning. “I’m just so excited.”

The 19-year-old grew up in Paxton, Illinois, before moving to Sacramento at the end of her junior year of high school to live with her aunt and pursue her musical dreams.

Moving to the Sacramento area was a big move that has already resulted in a seemingly shy small town girl in the national spotlight.

“I love it in California,” she said.

She described winning “The Voice” as the best experience of her life and said she was surprised by the result and thankful for the fans who voted for her.

“My friends and I, like standing there, just excited to be there at all. I didn’t really do it to win, I just did it for the experience and the people. And then they called me, which was really crazy,” Miles said after learning of her fate.

Miles told KCRA 3 that it’s “really cool” that she’s now getting a record deal and that she wants to “sing all over the place”.

Asked if she will now be able to perform at KCRA Studios 3 or if she plans a concert in Sacramento, Miles said, “I’m sure we can work something out.”

Miles won over from new coach Niall Horan, who will be joined by John Legend, Gwen Stefani and country star Reba McIntyre in the Voice seats this fall.

See also  The performers relive the "scramble" before tuning in - Rolling Stone

The Tuesday night show marked the finale for the last original trainer, Blake Shelton.

Miles had strong competition on Grace West and NOIVAS for Team Blake and D. Smooth for Team Kelly and brother trio Sorelle for Team Chance.

Catch up on Miles Final Shows below and previous shows here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Wordle Today: Here’s the answer and hints for May 24th

May 24, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

Cory Shields’ Exit as VP of Communications at Amazon – Deadline

May 24, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Rolf Harris: Serial offender and former entertainer dies at 93

May 23, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

3 min read

Jenna Miles of Sacramento wins the 23rd season of The Voice

May 24, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
7 min read

Ranking NFL teams set to struggle in 2023: Current and former Patriots may be in for a tough run

May 24, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

UK inflation slowed in April, but remained stubbornly high

May 24, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Russia condemns attack on one of its ships by three Ukrainian drones

May 24, 2023 Rusty Knowles