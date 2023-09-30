Jeremy Hunt says the UK must break the ‘vicious cycle’ of tax increases

3 hours ago

Comment on the photo, The Chancellor is under pressure to cut taxes from some within his party

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said he wants to stop the “vicious cycle of ever-rising taxes” by reforming public services and the benefits system.

His comments come as some senior Tories are set to call for tax cuts ahead of the party conference this week.

MPs, including Liz Truss and Dame Priti Patel, have ruled out voting for any further increase in the tax burden.

But Mr. Hunt said to times “We are not in a position to talk about tax cuts” in the short term.

Speaking to the newspaper ahead of the Conservative Party conference, which starts on Sunday in Manchester, he said: “We need a country that not only provides the services it currently provides, but actually improves the services it provides and recognizes that there are going to be more calls on those services as we age.” Population.

“But we need to find a formula that doesn’t mean we are on a treadmill of ever-increasing taxes.”

He pointed to the role of artificial intelligence and efforts to reduce the clerical workload of public sector employees as a means of increasing the efficiency of services.

More than 30 Conservative MPs signed a public pledge to their constituents that they would “never again vote for an increase in overall taxes.”

In addition to former Prime Minister Truss and former Home Secretary Dame Priti Patel, signatories include former ministers Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, Sir Jake Perry and Sir Brandon Lewis.

Ms Pretty said: “State spending now stands at nearly £1.2 trillion, with more than £1 trillion raised in taxes. This level of spending, borrowing and taxation is unsustainable.

“British people need tax relief – we need to trust people and businesses to keep more of what they earn and spend their money supporting themselves and economic growth.”

I calculated that this Parliament is on track to oversee the largest set of increases since World War II, with taxes expected to rise by 37% by the time of the next general election.

The increase amounts to about an additional £3,500 per household, the IFS said.

Its director, Paul Johnson, said: “If you look to the future, we will spend more on pensions, health and so on as the population ages.