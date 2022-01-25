Joe Biden insults a journalist

The slide is a new sign of the 79 – year – old Democrat’s tension.

Considered a new mistake or slip? Joe Biden, Jan. 24, was charged with insulting a journalist on Monday “Ass”, At the Hubble at the end of a round table in the White House.

Read moreUnited States: Joe Biden is at a crossroads

When asked by a reporter for Fox News, the Conservatives’ favorite channel, whether inflation is a political defect, the leader, without speaking out of breath but leaving the table, gave a contradictory answer: “It’s a huge asset. More inflation.” I think he might as well have turned off his microphone: “Stupid” (Really, “What a stupid son”)

This humiliation remained unchanged in the transcript of the meeting sent by the White House on Monday evening.

The slide is a new sign of the 79-year-old Democrats’ nervousness, he faces an anemic reputation rating (now 39% popularity) and he is fighting to renew his presidency. Inflation, unprecedented in 40 years, is affecting Americans, especially within ten months of the midterm elections, which promises to be particularly critical for Democrats.

‘So the President’

Monday’s exchange with this president’s usual ponhome, which promises to compromise the United States and avoid the excessive language of his predecessor Donald Trump, was completely different. Joe Biden from the Republican camp was immediately attacked by critics. ‘So the President’, Tweeted sarcastically about the more conservative elect Josh Howley, while some of his colleagues paradoxically recreated moderate old calls from Joe Biden. Peter Doosey, a journalist known for the sharp tone of his questions and targeted by the president’s insult, took the situation with humor. “No one has yet verified the veracity of his words.”, A few minutes later he started his channel.

Read moreUnited States: A year later, Americans are disappointed with Biden’s presidency

Last week, after a very long press conference, he promised to make more contact with the Americans, with Joe Biden already expressing his annoyance by muttering. “What a stupid question”, To an investigation initiated by another journalist of Fox News. Approximately at times he had vague views on Ukraine and the legitimacy of the election, which forced him to clarify his administration.

His predecessor, Donald Trump, was constantly insulted for his excessive rhetoric against the media and his fanaticism. After a heated exchange with a Republican millionaire, a journalist from the CNN chain temporarily withdrew his accreditation from the White House. Joe Biden’s continued misconduct, since the presidential election campaign, has raised continued doubts about his mental health. Most of his voters, however, seem to forgive him for his mistakes, regard him as sympathetic and genuine, and accuse the media of magnifying the controversy.