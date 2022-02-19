Joe Biden says he expects a Russian attack “in the next few days.”

US President Joe Biden has said that Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine. According to him, the attack could happen “in the next few days”.

The point of no return? On Friday, Joe Biden said he was “convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin had “decided” to invade Ukraine, but that it was “not too late” for diplomacy.

“We have reason to believe that Russian forces will attack Ukraine (…) in the coming days,” the US president said in a statement from the White House. “I’m sure he made the decision. We have reason to think so.”

“We hope they will target Kiev, a city of 2.8 million innocent people,” he added.

An action to avoid?

Until an invasion occurs, he added, “diplomacy is always possible.” He warned that if Russia invaded Ukraine by then, it would “open the door to diplomacy.”

Joe Biden wondered if it would be “wise” for President Volodymyr Zhelensky to leave Ukraine now to attend an international conference. “In the search for a diplomatic path, it should not be, it may be a wise choice, but the decision is up to him,” he said. The question really arises as to whether the US President will attend the Munich Security Conference, which brings together several international leaders until Sunday.

“A False Proof”

A White House resident accused Moscow of carrying out false information propaganda, specifically accusing Kiev of preparing an attack against Russia and finding excuses for invading its neighbor.

“There is no evidence to support these assertions, and it makes all logic to think that the Ukrainians will choose when the 150,000 (Russian) troops are stationed on their borders to choose the intensity of this conflict that has been going on for years,” he said. Noted.

“All of these events are similar to a situation that Russia has used in the past to create a false justification for action against Ukraine,” he added. “If Russia implements its plans, it will be responsible for a catastrophic and futile war.”