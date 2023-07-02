Joe Biden to meet King Charles and Rishi Sunak on a visit to the UK

Written by Charlene Ann Rodrigues

July 2, 2023, 18:30 GMT Updated 9 minutes ago

photo caption, The US President will meet King Charles III in London for the first time since his coronation. Here Biden is seen with the then Prince of Wales at the Cop26 Summit in Glasgow.

US President Joe Biden is set to travel to the UK to meet King Charles and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak later this month.

This is the first time that the president of the United States has met the king since the coronation in May.

Biden’s foreign diplomatic trip – during which he will also travel to Lithuania and Finland – will take place from July 9-13.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles was due to meet the president at Windsor Castle on Monday 10 July.

Biden did not attend the king’s coronation in May — but his wife, first lady Jill Biden, and granddaughter went instead.

Biden was at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral at Westminster Abbey in September. On the eve of the funeral, they attended a reception hosted by the king for world leaders.

His visit follows Sunak’s two-day visit to Washington in June, during which the two leaders discussed Ukraine, the post-Brexit economy and the advantages and disadvantages of artificial intelligence.

The White House said this month’s meeting would “advance the close relationship between our two countries.”

Downing Street issued a similar statement, saying that Biden’s upcoming visit “reflects the strong relationship” between the UK and the US. See also Heat wave in the UK and Europe

“The Prime Minister is looking forward to welcoming President Biden to the UK later this month,” a spokesperson for the 10th said.

This reflects the strong relationship between the UK and the US, building on a series of bilateral visits and meetings earlier this year.

We will specify more details in due course.”

Earlier this year, Mr. Biden stopped in Belfast to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, and met briefly with Mr. Sunak.

After the United Kingdom, the US President will travel to Vilnius, Lithuania for the NATO Summit, which will be held on July 11-12.