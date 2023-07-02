Zulu king Misozulu Kazwelitheni being treated for suspected poisoning – Auxiliary

Written by Farooq Chauthia

38 minutes ago

photo caption, The king has been at the center of bitter disputes within the royal family

South Africa’s Zulu King Misozulu Kazwelithini is being treated in hospital on suspicion of poisoning, his traditional prime minister said.

Chief Mangosotho Buthelezi added that the King had sought medical attention in Eswatini as he was uncomfortable seeking treatment in South Africa.

Chief Buthelezi said this follows the sudden death of one of his senior advisors, due to suspected poisoning.

King Misozulu was crowned in front of thousands of his subjects last October.

But a fierce power struggle was raging within the royal family over the accession of the 48-year-old.

The Zulu king has no formal political power and the monarch’s role within broader South African society is largely ceremonial, but he still wields significant influence with an annual government-funded budget of several million dollars.

A faction within the family contests his claim to the throne in court, and he insists that he is not the rightful heir to his late father, King Godwill Zwelithenye.

And they insist that another son of the late king, Prince Simakadi, should be king.

King Zwelitheni had at least six wives and 26 children.

King Zwelithini’s will was also challenged in court by his first wife, Queen Sipongil Dlamini-Zulu, and her two daughters.

A court dismissed their case last year, but they said they would appeal the ruling.

South African police have not yet commented on the allegations.

Chief Buthelezi said in his statement that one of King Misozulu’s chief aides, who remained with him, “has died suddenly and there are suspicions that he was poisoned.”

When His Majesty began to feel unwell, he suspected that he might have been poisoned.

“He immediately sought medical treatment in Eswatini. I learned that His Majesty felt uncomfortable seeking treatment in South Africa, as his parents received treatment in South Africa and subsequently died,” Butelezi said.

Chief Buthelezi added that while the King had recently appointed a Chief of Communications to his office, he, as the traditional chief minister, had an obligation to inform the Zulu people of “this troubling situation”.

“Our immediate concern is the King’s welfare. We as the Zulu nation pray for His Majesty’s full and speedy recovery.

“If there is any reason for further investigation, it will be looked into by the authorities,” Chief Buthelezi said.

King Misozulu’s accession was sudden and unexpected.

His father passed away during the Covid pandemic in March 2021 from complications from diabetes.

He was the longest-reigning Zulu monarch, having served on the throne for nearly 50 years.

King Misozulu’s mother, Queen Mantvumbi Dlamini-Zulu, then became regent, but died a month later.

She was the sister of King Mswati III of Eswatini – Africa’s only absolute monarch.

At the time Chief Buthelezi denied rumors that she had been poisoned.

This followed a dispute over the presidency of the Ingonyama Trust, which administered large swaths of land controlled by the king.