John Paul I, Medieval Pope, will be canonized

Through the prayers of a priest, the former sovereign pope would have allowed a young woman to be healed.

Pope Francis confessed a miracle to John Paul I on Wednesday, October 13, 1978 was one of the shortest periods in history with only 33 days, so he will soon be praised. “During the visit, Cardinal Marcelo Semero was presented as the President of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Saints.“The Pope gave permission to inform this House.”The commandments concerning the miracle are the cause of the intercession of the honorable servant of GodJohn Paul I, refers to a Vatican press release.

Read moreLucetta Scraphia, Vatican Rebellion

Albino Luciani’s real name, this miracle is the unexplained cure when an 11-year-old girl became seriously ill and died on July 23, 2011 in Buenos Aires. The local pastor invited Pope John Paul I. Pope Francis already recognized it last August. “The heroic qualities of John Paul I, he thus became The status of “servant of God”, the pre-sanctification date, has not been announced by the Vatican.

See also – What is a cosmetic?

33 days rule

John Paul I, nickname “Pope is good“Where”Laughing PopeThe last Italian pope and the most temporary. He was elected in August 1978 at the age of 65, 33 days and six hours later, apparently dying of a heart attack. However an autopsy was not performed to confirm the cause of his death. The books provoked the hypothesis of a massacre because the pope ordered the financial fraud of the church affairs and especially of Bishop Paul Markinz. Mafia.

In recent popes, Paul VI (1963-1978), who completed Vatican Council II, and his predecessors John XXIII (1958-1963) and John Paul II (1978-2005) were canonized.