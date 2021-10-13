This is why you should put a ball of aluminum foil in your dishwasher

Foods are undoubtedly the favorite activity of the French. To avoid spending hours, many people invest in dishwashers.

The only thing is that even if put in the machine, the cutlery will not always sin once the cycle is over. Here is the tip for getting a particularly shiny cutlery.

Simply slip a ball of aluminum foil the size of a golf ball on a cutlery plate. It should simply be crushed without being compressed. Thanks to a chemical reaction between the aluminum and the tablets, the rinse will be bright.

Photo of Mohammad Esmail on Mohammad Unsplash

That is not the only virtue of this trick. The aluminum ball will collect all the rust particles, thus preventing it from growing on the cutlery or utensils.

Finally, contrary to popular belief, this method also applies to silverware services. In fact, going through the dishwasher with an aluminum ball will shine like the first hour. Eggs and lemons turn yellow. However, be careful not to use powders or tablets instead of rinsing with liquid containing chlorine. At the end of the cycle they should be dried with a cloth to prevent moisture from damaging the cuticles.