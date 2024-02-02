Judas release date, trailer, and news about BioShock's successor

It's been over a decade since we got… BioShock The game and no official follow-up has been announced, but that does not mean that there is nothing on the horizon for fans of the series. Upcoming shooter Judah It seems to be BioShock The game is in all but name, and is run by none other than… Ken Levinthe creator of this beloved franchise. Judah It was first revealed during the 2022 Game Awards and has been eagerly awaited ever since. Here are all the details we know about BioShock Spiritual successor from Studio Levin, Ghost Story.

Do Judah Do you have a release date?

We still don't have a release date for Judah. The earliest we have is February 2023 Statement for IGN From Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick saying the game is scheduled to release in March 2025. But with a year having passed since that statement and no official release date from the developers, there's no indication if the March 2025 date will actually materialize.

What platforms will Judah launch on?

Judah It will launch on PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam, as well as Xbox and Playstation 5. There is no information on a Switch version at the moment but if Judah It will be released in 2025, and perhaps it will be released according to rumours Change of successor.

Is there a trailer for Judah?

Ghost Story Games / Sony

Yes! Judah It debuted at the 2022 Game Awards with a trailer that mostly focused on setting the mood for the game's sci-fi setting. The latest trailer was shown during January 2024 State of Play It gave us a more in-depth, exciting look at the gameplay Judahstory.

What a story Judah?

Story of the Judah It's still somewhat mysterious. It seems more science fiction than anything else BioShock Game, considering System shock series. a PlayStation Blog mail The following game case contains this description of the game and its central settings:

“Mayflower Corridors, a space-travelling city, where its citizens have been trained to spy on each other and tear each other apart for the slightest insult. Where machines control every aspect of business, art, and government. The ship's captains have tried to turn you into something you're not: a model citizen.” “And you ignited a destructive revolution to destroy everything.”

what will JudahWhat is the gameplay like?

Screenshot : Ghost story games

Even by looking at the brief clips of gameplay footage we have, it's immediately clear Judah He is greatly affected BioShock. This makes sense considering Ken Levin is at the helm. This State of Play clip shows us that Judah It will be a first-person shooter that has all the hallmarks of BioShock Title. We see the heroine holding guns in her right hand while her left hand is equipped with different forms of energy attacks that look almost identical. BioShockPlasmids. You can expect Judah Asking players to balance gunplay with powers that interact with the environment and enemies in new ways while collecting them all. Basically, if you like bioshock, Maybe you will like the gameplay Judah.

at the same PlayStation Blog Subsequently, Levin also pointed this out Judah It will feature a more non-linear story than his games typically do, writing: “We wanted to create an experience where these decisions and how the story unfolds are up to you. Because, as Judas, you are the driver of every event in the story with a new cast of characters to get to know — and change — In ways you've never experienced before in our games.

While you wait Judah For release (hopefully in 2025), you can always take a trip down memory lane and revisit Rapture.