The Last of Us Part 2 actress says her fans threatened her son

Anyone who was online about the release The Last of Us Part Two He knows it was a bad time. But while we, as fans and writers, saw the backlash unfold in real time, it was much worse for the creative team that directly targeted it. Laura Baileywho played The second secret protagonist is AbbyShe spoke about her experiences with harassment during the game's release cycle, and how some disgruntled fans threatened her then-two-year-old son because they didn't like her character.

If you haven't played The Last of Us Part TwoAbby kills Joel, the protagonist of the first game, as part of a years-long revenge plot for her father's death. A subset of famous fans Swipe about thisHe considered it a “betrayal” of sorts by developer Naughty Dog. This backlash extended to the game's staff, including Billy. In the documentary Grounded II: The Making of the Last of Us Part Two which premiered on February 2, Billie tearfully spoke about the death threats she received.

Some of these messages were passed on to the appropriate channels to ensure that Billie was not in any immediate danger, including threats directed at her son, who was born during The second partdevelopment. Part of the documentary focused on the surrounding backlash Leaked scenes Before the launch, Bailey says it taught her to “keep your distance” from the audience.

Billie has spoken publicly about the online abuse she received during her release The Last of Us Part Two Again in 2020She even posted screenshots of some of what was sent to her. This included one letter addressed to her son and parents. This level of Harassment has become very common In the video game industry, public-facing women in this space are often the target. Just earlier this year, Spider-Man 2 Facial model Stephanie Tyler Jones She had to speak out against the people who were after her By leaving voicemails at her day job and making her feel “unsafe.”

Seeing how people treated Billie because she played a character she didn't naturally write makes me worry about how she'll do it The last of us Fans will interact with Kaitlyn Dever, who She will play Abby in the HBO Max live-action filmOnce the golf club comes down. A lot of people have joked that she needs to stay off social media now, but considering how terrible the response to Billy has been, maybe this is worthwhile advice.

the Grounded II The documentary offers a look behind the scenes The Last of Us Part TwoDevelopment and includes simple confirmation that Naughty Dog He has a concept in mind for a third game.