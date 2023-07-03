July 3, 2023

July’s Full Buck Moon is the first of 4 giant pyramids this summer

Cheryl Riley July 3, 2023

The July Full Moon, also known as the Back Moon, rises on Monday (July 3) as a supermoon.

an exciting event for sky watchers, the Super heroes You see the disk of the moon appear larger and brighter in the night sky, but Pac Moon 2023 will be even more exciting as it kicks off a season of four supermoons in a row. Supermoons can result in a 30% brightness of the moon and a 14% increase in the lunar disk as seen from Earth, but these differences are usually not noticeable to the naked eye unless one pays a lot of attention to the moon at night.

