Kangana calls Alia ‘Bimbo’ and says Jangbai Kathyawadi has ‘wrong choice’

Kangana Ranaut introduced actress Alia Bhatt by calling her ‘Bimbo’ and filmmaker Karan Johar’s ‘Baba Ki Pari’.

The Bollywood actress also said that upcoming director Sanjay Leela Bhansali “Gangupi Kathyawadi”, scheduled to hit screens on Friday, had a wrong choice.

On Sunday, Kangana took to her Instagram story, writing in an encrypted post: “This Friday, 200 krona will be burned together to ashes at the box office… for Baba (mafia dad movie) Ki Bari (who likes to keep a British passport) Because Papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act…”

“The film’s biggest flaw is the misrepresentation… No wonder the screens will go to Southern movies and Hollywood… Bollywood is destined to stamp out the movie mafia with power.”

And she added in another post that “Bollywood mafia dad” has destroyed the culture of work in Indian cinema.

“Bollywood mafia daddy papa jo who single-handedly destroyed the work culture of the film industry, emotionally manipulated many great directors and imposed his mediocre productions on their cinematic brilliance, another example that will follow shortly after this release.”

“People need to stop entertaining him, in this Friday release, even the greatest hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations.”

Also co-stars in “Jangpai Kathyawadi” are Vijay Raz, Seema Bhawa and Ajay Devgn.

