December 18, 2023

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have reportedly split after less than one year

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have reportedly split after less than one year

Roxanne Bacchus December 18, 2023

by Gabe Duncan

December 17, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have reportedly split.NBAE via Getty Images

It’s reportedly over for Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny.

The couple have called it quits after dating for less than a year, source He told people Sunday.

From the inside too He told “Entertainment Tonight” That the two have been doing their own things lately and things are slowly starting to fade between them.

“They both knew going into this that it was probably not going to be a forever kind of relationship, and that was mutually understood from the beginning,” the source added.

“They have very busy schedules and know they are still young and have a lot to experience individually before they settle down.”

Representatives for the model and musician did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

The news comes after the “Kardashians” star was spotted in Aspen, Colorado, on Saturday without the Puerto Rican rapper – born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio – by her side.

Jenner smiled with her friends Lauren Perez and David Walzer as she prepared for the winter weather in an oversized fur coat tied at the waist.

A source told People Sunday that the pair are no longer a couple. Celebrity Finder / Mega
They first sparked dating rumors in February. JC Pictures

The reality TV personality, 28, and the “Where She Goes” hitmaker, 29, were last seen together in public on a breakfast date in Beverly Hills, California, on October 29, according to photos. Obtained by TMZ.

Before that, the former couple stepped out for a “Saturday Night Live” party at L’Avenue in New York City after Bad Bunny hosted and performed during the October 21 episode.

However, Jenner sparked split rumors in mid-November when she shared a cryptic message on Instagram.

“What was meant for me will simply find me,” she wrote at the time alongside a photo of a sunset.

The Kardashians star sparked speculation about her split in November with a cryptic quote: “Whatever is meant for me will simply find me.” Getty Images for Gucci

The duo, who sparked dating rumors in February, have been notoriously private about their relationship — with Bad Bunny telling Vanity Fair in October that he owes the public no explanation about his personal life.

“They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,” the “Moscow Mule” rapper said.

“I’m not really interested in explaining anything because I’m not committed to explaining anything to anyone.”

