Demi Lovato is engaged to musician Gots after one year of dating

music

Congratulations to Demi Lovato!

The “Sorry” singer is engaged to musician Gotus after one year of dating, Page Six can confirm.

Gotts (real name: Jordan Lotus) proposed to Lovato on Saturday in Los Angeles with a huge pear-shaped diamond solitaire. Material Good engagement ring.

The lovebirds – both in stunning black ensembles – looked happier than ever in their simple engagement shoot, as they stared at each other adoringly as photographers snapped their photos.

The simple yet romantic setting featured a black curtain with rose petals and candles lining the floor.

According to peoplethe newly engaged couple headed to one of their favorite Los Angeles restaurants to celebrate with their families after the “personal and intimate” proposal.

Demi Lovato and Gots are engaged. Angelo Criticos/SplashNews.com

The musician proposed with a huge pear-shaped diamond. Angelo Criticos/SplashNews.com

Lovato and Gotts have been romantically linked since August 2022, nearly two years after the “Camp Rock” alum (who uses she/they pronouns) ended her first engagement to actor Max Ehrich.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, in February.

Now, more than a year later, the two can’t stop gushing over each other. Gott recently marveled at Lovato in celebration of her 31st birthday on August 20.

The two have been romantically linked since August 2022. WireImage

“Happy birthday to my best friend. You are clearly the most beautiful and talented person to ever do this. But more importantly, you are such a weirdo and you make me cry with laughter.” A PDA-packed carousel of photos and videos via Instagram at the time.

For more from Page Six that you love…

“Your heart has changed lives all over the planet… especially some of the guys from a farm in Canada who ended up in your session over a year ago. “I didn’t know the perfect person existed until I met you,” he continued. “But now that I do That is, I will spend the rest of my life protecting you and doing everything in my power to get another smile and belly laugh from you. “I couldn’t be prouder to call you my baby.”

Gotts called Lovato his “best friend” in a social media post celebrating her birthday in August. Instagram

“I couldn’t be prouder to call you my baby,” he added. Demi Lovato/Instagram

Before their engagement, Lovato recently opened up about her relationship with Gotts when she was 7 years old Guest on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Advance this month.

The Disney Channel alumna told host Jennifer Hudson that she met her current fiancé in a recording studio when she was working on her 2022 album, “Holy Fv-k.” The alternative musician helped her write some of the songs that appeared on her eighth studio album, including “Substance.”

“We work well together and are also very much in love,” Lovato shared. “It’s amazing to find someone to laugh with and make music with. It’s very special.”

Load more…



{{#isDisplay}}

{{/isDisplay}}{{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/isAniviewVideo}}{{#isSRVideo}}



{{/isSRVideo}}





