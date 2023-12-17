Greta Gerwig Appears on SNL With Kate McKinnon and Billie Eilish – Deadline

Greta Gerwig added to Barbie Feelings tonight Saturday Night Live, made a surprise appearance to introduce musical guest Billie Eilish alongside host Kate McKinnon. Eilish performed “What Are You Made For?” Song from Barbie Audio recording.

Barbie Co-writer/director Gerwig and the film’s star McKinnon, old college friends, appeared on screen embracing each other to introduce Eilish.

Related stories

Late night TV ‘SNL’ monologue: Kate McKinnon joins Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig in her first appearance as host

Late night TV ‘SNL’ Cold Open Hits Comedy Snow Bank with Christmas Awards and No Kate McKinnon’s Giuliani

In Eilish’s performance, a montage of home videos and unseen photos of female cast members past and present is featured. The tribute was an ode to the emotional scene in the film Barbie The film in which Eilish’s song appears.





RELATED: ‘SNL’ Weekend Update: Colin Jost Trolls Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ Via Scripted Michael Che Joke

Watch on Deadline

Eilish is no stranger to it SNL; This appearance is her third stint on the NBC late night show. In 2021, the Oscar and Grammy winner pulled double duty as host and musical guest.

RELATED: ‘SNL’ Sends Up Apa With Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph Playing Swedish Singers

“What were you created for?” It was co-written by Eilish and her brother, Finneas. The song has already won an award at the Billboard Music Awards in the Favorite Movie Song category. Additionally, the song received five Grammy Award nominations, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media.





Watch Eilish Barbie Performance in the video above.

RELATED: Jacob Elordi to host SNL in January with Renee Rapp as musical guest