Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Joe Houghton

Corinne Fox, Jamie Foxx‘s The eldest daughtercelebrates her engagement with her “forever” love.

announced the 29-year-old actor Instagram December 17: She is engaged to her old boyfriend, Joe Houghton.

She shared the news by uploading a set of black and white photos of the couple. In the first shot, Corinne Foxx hugged her fiancé while showing off her beautiful emerald-cut diamond ring.

In the other photos, Corinne Foxx and Houghton were close together, which appeared to be taken on a boat.

“From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever love,” she captioned the slideshow with a ring and red heart emoji.

Celebrity friends congratulated the couple in the comments. “Congratulations,” Kerry Washington wrote, adding several red heart emojis.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais, who co-starred with Jamie Foxx on the comedy series “The Jamie Foxx Show” for five years, said: “Congratulations.”

Model Ashley Graham exclaimed, “Congratulations! I’m excited for you both!”

Corinne Foxx shared more sweet messages from friends on her Instagram Story.

In December 2020, Corinne Fox spoke to Page six About landing a role in the sports drama “Safety” and her personal life. The “Beat Shazam” co-host and Hooten had been dating for two years and attended the University of Southern California together, the outlet reported at the time.

Hooten and Corinne became Fox Official Instagram In July 2019 when she shared some romantic snaps of them holding hands on the sandy Indian Rocks Beach in Florida.

“What a hoot! @joe.hooten,” she captioned the photo with heart and dancing emojis.

A few months later, the two enjoyed a day in Zion National Park.

Next to A picture “I spent the weekend with two studs,” she wrote about her, Whitten, with a horse.

The adventurous couple continued traveling around the United States the following year. They ended up in Montana in September 2020 and got a chance selfie Next to the lake.

Prior to her engagement news, Corinne Foxx’s most recent Instagram post with Hooten was uploaded in October. She published a slideshow One of its most prominent features in September. In the first photo, the couple, who appeared to be dressed appropriately in black tie, hugged and smiled at each other.

“Thx September,” she said in the caption with a red heart emoji. “Here are more puppy sightings in October.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com