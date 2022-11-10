Kentucky Fried Chicken apologizes after promoting Kristallnacht in Germany

A menu from the car counter of the branch of the fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (Kentucky Fried Chicken). After severe setbacks in the Corona pandemic, the fast food industry in Germany wants to expand its car-powered counters to keep customers in line.

Kentucky Fried Chicken this week apologized for sending a mobile app alert asking German customers to “treat yourself” on Kristallnacht.

Kristallnacht, or Night of Broken Glass, refers to the massacres carried out by the Nazis against Jews in Germany and Austria in November 1938. Some consider it The beginning of the Holocaust.

on Wednesday, and Yum Brands The chain sent out a notice that reportedly said “It’s Kristallnacht Remembrance Day! Treat yourself to more gooey cheese on crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!”

KFC said the notification contained a “clearly unplanned, insensitive and unacceptable message.”

“We understand and respect the gravity and history of this day, and we remain committed to equality, inclusion and belonging for all,” Kentucky Fried Chicken said in a statement.

The fried chicken chain said it is using a bot associated with national celebrations to generate notifications for its mobile app. KFC said the chain’s internal review process was not followed properly, which led to the alert being sent to customers. She added that she suspended the app’s connections to make sure the error didn’t happen again.

Recent anti-Semitic comments from rapper Yi, formerly known as Kanye West, and NBA player Kyrie Irving have added to concerns about the growing hatred targeting Jewish communities. In response to Yi’s comments, Adidas cut ties with the rapperGap pulled Yeezy items from its stores. Nike co-founder Phil Knight told CNBC The company’s relationship with Irving likely ended.