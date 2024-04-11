Kiev: The largest power station in the region was destroyed in the Russian attack

A firefighter tackles a fire after a Russian attack on a power station at an undisclosed location in Ukraine on April 11, 2024.





CNN

—



The largest power plant in Ukraine The Kyiv region of A. was reportedly destroyed Russian A missile attack on Thursday as Moscow escalates its attacks on infrastructure.

Centernergo Energy Company said in a statement that the Russian bombing caused a large-scale fire at the Trebilska Thermal Power Plant (TPP), and the company is still working to determine the location of the fire in the station's turbine workshop.

There were no casualties, and the attack did not lead to a power outage in the Ukrainian capital region of Kiev or other areas supplied by Trebylska across the Pacific.

The station was the largest supplier of electricity to the regions of Kiev, Cherkasy and Zhytomir, the Centrenergo statement said.

The statement added that the energy company lost 100% of the power generation at its three stations, all of which were destroyed or occupied by Russia, representing “a black day in the history of Centrenergo.”

Over the course of more than two years of war, Russia systematically… Targeted energy infrastructure in Ukraine In an attempt to break the country's power grid, and with it the spirit of the Ukrainian people, by depriving them of electricity, heat, water and other basic services in often freezing winter temperatures.

The biggest loss of power in Ukraine came shortly after the invasion, when Russian forces took control of the country Zaporozhye The nuclear power plant – the largest in Europe – previously accounted for about 20% of the country's power generation. Since then, Ukrainian employees have put the plant's reactors on “cold shutdown” to prevent a major radiation accident.

The attack on the Trebilska plant follows the recent Russian attack that destroyed the company's plant in the Kharkiv region, Zmiivska TPP, on March 22, according to a Centrenergo statement. Russian forces occupied the company's third plant, Vuhlehirska TPP, in the Donetsk region in July 2022. The total design capacity of the three power plants was 7,690 megawatts, according to the company's website.

The statement added: “As a result of the massive attack that occurred today, our generating capacity was completely destroyed.”

Videos posted on Social media It showed huge plumes of smoke rising from the Trebilska TPP as the fire continued to burn.

“The scale of the devastation is horrific. Money cannot estimate it. This is the biggest challenge for us in the company’s history. But I am convinced that we will cope with it,” said the head of the Supervisory Board of Centrenergo, Andrei Gutta.

Svetlana Vlasova wrote from Kiev, and Caitlin Danaher wrote in London.