April 12, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A Vietnamese real estate tycoon has been sentenced to death in a fraud case

A Vietnamese real estate tycoon has been sentenced to death in a fraud case

Frank Tomlinson April 11, 2024 2 min read

Vietnamese real estate tycoon Truong My Lan, center, looks on at a court in Ho Chi Minh City on April 11, 2024.

Street | AFP | Getty Images

Vietnamese real estate mogul Truong My Lan was sentenced to death on Thursday for her involvement in the country's largest financial fraud case, state media Thanh Nien reported. mentioned.

Lan was convicted of embezzlement, bribery and violating banking rules related to lending. She was sentenced to death on the embezzlement charges and 20 years in prison on each of the other two charges, according to state media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Kiev: The largest power station in the region was destroyed in the Russian attack

April 11, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

South Korean elections: The Prime Minister offers to resign after his defeat in the elections

April 11, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
8 min read

Chinese President Xi hosts the former Taiwanese president in Beijing in a rare meeting that embodies a bygone era of warm relations

April 10, 2024 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

4 min read

A banquet room with frescoes preserved among the ruins of Pompeii | Italy

April 11, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Here are the best photos of the total solar eclipse on April 8 in North America

April 11, 2024 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Johnston: Coyotes players face 'mental warfare' and uncertainty as potential transfer approaches

April 11, 2024 Joy Love
1 min read

The developers of Slay the Spire have continued the process of abandoning Unity

April 11, 2024 Len Houle