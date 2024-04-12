Israel is preparing for an Iranian attack within the next two days: report

world News

A direct attack on Israel from Iran is expected to be imminent, according to a report.

The attack could come within the next 24 to 48 hours and target the southern or northern parts of the Jewish state. According to the Wall Street Journalciting a person familiar with the matter.

However, a person briefed by Iranian regime leaders indicated that no final decision had been made on the attack plans, although they had been discussed, the newspaper reported.

An advisor to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said: “The plans for the strike are before the Supreme Leader while he is still studying the political risks.”

The potential attack could target the northern or southern regions of Israel. Zomapress.com

Tehran vowed to take revenge on Israel for an air strike last week in Syria, targeting an Iranian diplomatic compound in the capital, Damascus.

Seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including two senior commanders, were killed in the airstrike.

Senior American officials indicated last week that Iranian retaliation against Israeli or American assets in the Middle East is expected and believed to be imminent.

But US intelligence now indicates that Iran is focusing on a retaliatory strike “possibly on Israeli territory” rather than US or Israeli interests elsewhere in the Middle East, according to the newspaper.

The US Embassy in Israel issued a security alert on Thursday, warning employees and their family members against traveling outside the central regions of the country.

“Out of an abundance of caution, US government employees and their family members are prohibited from personal travel outside of the greater Tel Aviv areas (including Herzliya, Netanya, and even Judea), Jerusalem, and Beersheba until further notice.” The embassy said.

“U.S. government employees are permitted to transit between these three areas for personal travel.”

Iran vowed to respond to Israel after its air strike on an Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria. Mortada Nikoubazel/NoorPhoto/Shutterstock

The Pentagon confirmed that General Michael Eric Kurella, commander of US Central Command, the agency responsible for military operations in the Middle East, is in Israel on Thursday.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, reiterating “strong American support for defending Israel in the face of growing threats from Iran and its regional proxies,” according to a statement of their call.

The Pentagon statement said: “Secretary Austin assured Secretary Gallant that Israel can count on full American support to defend Israel against Iranian attacks, which Tehran has publicly threatened.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that “harm” would be done to anyone who launched attacks on the Jewish state.

“Whoever harms us, we harm him,” Netanyahu said during his remarks at an air base in southern Israel: “We are ready to meet all the security needs of the State of Israel, both defensively and offensively.”

