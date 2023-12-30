Knicks are acquiring Raptors OG Anunoby in trade, sources say

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a deal to send OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks for a package that includes RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday.

The Raptors will receive the 2024 second-round pick that the Knicks previously acquired from the Detroit Pistons, sources said. The Knicks are also offering Precious Achiuwa as part of the deal, sources said.

Anunoby has spent his seven-year career with the Raptors since being selected in the first round in 2017. He was part of Toronto's title-winning team in 2019 and furthered his defensive prowess, leading the NBA in steals last season while selected. To the All-Defensive Second Team.

The Knicks have been pursuing Anunoby for some time and will have a chance to draft him to stay before the 26-year-old becomes a free agent this offseason.

Barrett, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft, is averaging 18.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this season. Quickley, a 2020 first-round pick, averaged 15.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per game while coming off the Knicks' bench.

Achiuwa, who was also a 2020 first-round pick, is averaging 7.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

This deal is the first between the two teams since 2013, and comes amid an ongoing legal dispute between the two clubs. The Knicks filed a lawsuit against the Raptors and members of the organization last August over allegations that a former New York employee sent confidential files to the Toronto team.