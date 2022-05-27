Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine

Russian forces have captured several villages in the Donbass northwest of Popasna, where they have made incremental progress in their efforts to besiege Severodonetsk and Lysichansk, the British Ministry of Defense wrote in its daily intelligence update on Twitter.

“Russia is pressing the Severodonetsk enclave even though Ukraine retains control of multiple defensive sectors, depriving Russia of full control of the Donbass islands,” she wrote.

It is also possible that the invading forces have taken the 50-year-old T-62 tanks out of storage, the UK ministry wrote, in order to support forces in the south tasked with occupying parts of southern Ukraine.

“The T-62s will almost certainly be particularly vulnerable to anti-tank weapons and their presence on the battlefield highlights Russia’s lack of modern combat-ready equipment,” the publication said.

– Natasha Turak