Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine

The head of Severodonetsk says fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has split the city in half.

Speaking to Ukrainian television, Oleksiy Stryuk said: “Unfortunately, the front lines divided the city into the middle.”

His comments come as Russian forces continue their offensive in the Donbass region. The Kremlin claims to have taken control of a third of the Severodonetsk region, although the troops were not able to advance as quickly as they had hoped.

– Sam Meredith