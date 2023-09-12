September 12, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Libya floods: A dam collapse due to Storm Daniel sweeps neighborhoods into the sea, officials say

Libya floods: A dam collapse due to Storm Daniel sweeps neighborhoods into the sea, officials say

Frank Tomlinson September 12, 2023 4 min read



CNN

Thousands of people are feared dead in Libya after Storm Daniel brought heavy rains to the northeast causing two dams to collapse in one area, sweeping entire neighborhoods into the sea.

More than 2,000 people have been killed and about 6,000 others are missing in the hard-hit city of Derna, where two dams collapsed under the pressure of floods, according to Ahmed Al-Mismari, spokesman for the Libyan National Army based in the east of the country.

“As a result, three bridges were destroyed. The flowing waters swept away entire neighborhoods, eventually throwing them into the sea,” he said.

Libyan government/A.B

Cars and rubble on a street in Derna, Libya, on Monday, September 11, 2023, after it was flooded by heavy rain.

CNN was unable to independently verify the death toll, and Al-Mismari did not mention a source for the number of dead and missing.

The Benghazi Red Crescent previously estimated that between 150 and 250 people had died in Derna, according to Reuters.

The head of the Libyan Emergency and Ambulance Authority, Osama Ali, told CNN that after the dam collapsed, “all the water went to an area near Derna, which is a mountainous coastal area.”

Watch this interactive content on CNN.com

He added that homes in the valleys were swept away by strong mud currents that carried vehicles and debris. Ali said phone lines in the city were also down, complicating rescue efforts, with workers unable to enter Derna due to severe damage.

Ali said that the authorities did not anticipate the scale of the disaster.

See also  The International Monetary Fund updates the outlook for the global economy as inflation eases

He added: “Weather conditions, sea water levels and rainfall were not well studied [were not studied]Ali said: “The winds are fast, and there was no evacuation of families who could be in the path of the storm and in the valleys.”

Imhamed Muhammad Kashim/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Settlements, vehicles and workplaces were damaged after flooding caused by heavy rains in Misrata, Libya on September 10, 2023.

He added: “Libya was not prepared for a disaster like this. This level of disaster has never been witnessed before. Ali told Al-Hurra TV earlier: “We admit that there are shortcomings even though this is the first time we have faced this level of disaster.”

Al-Mismari, the official spokesman for the Libyan National Army, said that the floods affected several cities, including Al-Bayda, Al-Marj, Tobruk, Takins, Al-Bayda, and Battah, in addition to the eastern coast all the way to Benghazi.

Libya, with a population of six million, has been divided between warring factions since 2014, following the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi.

The head of the parliament-backed government of eastern Libya, Osama Hamad, described the situation as “catastrophic and unprecedented,” according to a report issued by the official Libyan News Agency (Lana).

Footage circulated on social media showed submerged cars, collapsed buildings, and torrents of water flowing in the streets.

Video clips shared by the Medical Center in Al-Bayda on Facebook showed the evacuation of hospitals in the city of Al-Bayda in the east of the country after severe flooding due to rain caused by a severe storm.

See also  Russia-Ukraine Live news: Putin uses D-Day to drive his war propaganda home

Omar Jarhman – Reuters

People stand on a damaged road when a strong storm and heavy rain hit the city of Shahat, Libya, September 11, 2023.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya said, in a blog post on the

Several countries sent their condolences and offered assistance to Libya as rescue teams rushed to find survivors under the rubble and rubble.

Turkey’s disaster agency said on Monday it would mobilize 150 search and rescue personnel, along with tents, rescue vehicles and other supplies such as generators.

The US Embassy in Libya said on

The Emirates News Agency reported that the President of the Emirates, Zayed Al Nahyan, directed the sending of relief, search and rescue teams, offering his condolences to those affected by the disaster.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi also offered his condolences to Libya. Al-Sisi said in a statement on social media: “I wish a speedy recovery for the injured, and I hope that the crisis will pass quickly and that the Libyans will stand together.”

The weekend rain is the result of the remnants of a very strong low pressure system, which has been officially named Storm Daniel by the national meteorological services of southeastern Europe.

Ali Al-Saadi / Reuters

An aerial view of flood waters during a strong storm and heavy rains that hit the city of Shahat, Libya, September 11, 2023.

The storm brought Catastrophic floods in Greece Last week before it moved into the Mediterranean Sea and developed into a tropical cyclone known as medicine. These systems can lead to dangerous conditions in the Mediterranean and coastal countries, similar to tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic or hurricanes in the Pacific.

See also  Xi wins a third term as China's president amid a host of challenges

The remnants of the storm affect northern Libya and slowly move east towards northern Egypt. Rainfall over the next two days could reach 50mm – this area averages less than 10mm of rainfall throughout the entire month of September.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Aftershocks shake Morocco, with the death toll from the earthquake rising to 2,100 people

September 11, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Rishi Sunak says he has raised “very strong concerns” about Chinese interference in the UK’s parliamentary democracy

September 10, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Biden arrives in Vietnam to establish closer ties: Live updates

September 10, 2023 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Aerosmith postpones Chicago show after Steven Tyler suffers vocal cord injury – NBC Chicago

September 12, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Uncover the secrets of species abundance

September 12, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Donte Whitner says Kyle Shanahan trusts Brock Purdy more than Jimmy Garoppolo – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

September 12, 2023 Joy Love
5 min read

Starfield ships | How to build, best designs and cool ships to steal

September 12, 2023 Len Houle