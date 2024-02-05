Lindsey Graham criticizes the timing of Biden's strikes on targets linked to Iran

Corner icon down Angle-shaped icon pointing down. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. AP Photo/Mark Schiffelbein

Lindsey Graham criticized Biden's strategy to deter groups linked to Iran in the Middle East.

“If the goal is to deter Iran, you are failing miserably,” Graham told Fox News on Sunday.

According to Reuters, nearly 40 people were killed in US air strikes.

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday criticized the timing of retaliatory strikes launched by the Biden administration in response to a drone attack in January that killed three U.S. service members in Jordan.

During an interview On “Fox News Sunday,” the South Carolina Republican said the United States had given Syria and Iraq “a week's notice,” and said, “The idea of ​​hitting hundreds of targets doesn't matter.”

He added: “The only Iranian we killed in Syria or Iraq was a foolish person who did not know how to get out of the way.” He added: “If the goal is to deter Iran, then you are failing miserably. If the goal is to protect American forces, then you are not achieving your goal.”

Graham also said during his interview that Iran is “not afraid of us,” which he said contradicts the previous administration.

“They were afraid of [former President Donald] Trump,” he said.

The senator pointed to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the war between Israel and Hamas to make the argument that US national security is “in free fall.”

Last week, a large number of Republicans criticized Biden over the US response to the initial drone attack.

“The Biden administration spent nearly a week foolishly telegraphing our adversaries about U.S. intentions, giving them time to move in and hide,” Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker said. He said in a statement last week.

House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana also criticized the administration's response.

“The tragic death of three American soldiers in Jordan, at the hands of Iranian-backed militias, required a clear and strong response. Unfortunately, the administration waited a week and telegraphed to the world, including Iran, the nature of our response.” The spokesman said in a statement.

President Joe Biden said in a statement after the strikes that the country's military response “will continue at times and places of our choosing.”

“The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world,” Biden said. “But let all who would seek to harm us know this: If you harm an American, we will respond.”

The deaths of the three service members last month were the first American military deaths linked to the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which began in October.