Lions WR Jameson Williams will be ready to go in the first game since the suspension was lifted

Williams dealt with a hamstring injury suffered in mid-August training, resulting in him making just one preseason appearance. The second-year wide receiver said the injury is in the rearview and shouldn’t be an issue.

The 22-year-old added that he’s not worried about preparation, as he kept up his fitness during suspension by catching up on the JUGS machine at home. Williams said his chemistry with Jared Goff shouldn’t be an issue despite the missed time.

“We spent some time in camp. We spent some time today. After training we did things, whatever he thinks is good, we need,” Williams said. “So I don’t think it will take much time. It will be a good job once we get started.”

Lions coach Dan Campbell noted that we shouldn’t expect Williams to play a full roster of reps out of the gate while the Lions work to put the speedy receiver into the game plan.

“It’s just about improving all the little things, and we also know that if he plays, he won’t be able to play 60 games,” Campbell said. “That’s not smart, so we can’t do that to him. So, we’ll see where it goes and it’s all about getting better. He’s no different than the rest of the team, man.”