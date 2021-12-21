Live – anti-Govt vaccine: 20 million recall target “reached today”

Omigron and end-of-year parties

On Tuesday morning, France 2, government spokesman Gabriel Attle estimated that the Omigran variant was “changing the cards” as the year-end holidays approached. “It’s very contagious, its progression is lightning,” he adds, recalling that it grows “70% faster in body cells than previous variants.” “The number of cases doubles every two to three days.”

However, he said he hoped the government would be able to celebrate the New Year with the measures it has already taken. “We have already announced measures on December 31: banning large gatherings, including selling liquor on the street … We call for as little contact as possible,” he said.

Speaking about Christmas, the spokesperson said he has confidence in the French who have already shown their role model last year. “You have to be very careful, ventilate your house as regularly as possible, wear as many masks as possible, especially when you are an older person, check if you have any doubts,” he explains.

“If we find that there is a very strong resumption of epidemics associated with the Omigron variant, we will go further than the measures already announced,” he notes, however, relying on the “responsibility of the French.”