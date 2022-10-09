War in Ukraine. Explosion on the Crimean bridge, death toll in Zaporizhia… point of the night

Moscow replaced its offensive commander, appointing General Sergei Surovikhin At the helm of the operation, Kyiv continues its counterattack. Traffic resumed On the Crimean Bridge Cars and buses remained on the single carriageway of the bridge. Here’s an update on the night.

Blasts reported Thursday in Saborgia: 17 dead

The Ukrainian emergency service announced that seventeen people died after the bombing of the city, including a child and a victim who died in hospital on Saturday evening, October 8. Zaporizhia Thursday, October 6. 21 people were rescued and 12 of them were hospitalized.

Seven missiles hit Zaporizhia on Thursday, three of which hit the city center. A building was completely blown apart.

The destruction of the Crimean bridge: Volodymyr Zelensky is paradoxical

On Saturday, October 8, the Crimean Bridge was partially closed Destroyed by a huge explosion A truck bomb was attributed to Moscow.

In his daily evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made no statement about the explosion but joked about the annexed peninsula. “Today is a beautiful day, very sunny […]. It was around 20 degrees and sunny in most areas. Unfortunately, the weather in Crimea was cloudy. Even if it’s hot there”.

We guarantee the lives of all Russian soldiers who voluntarily lay down their arms and surrender.he added.

For his part, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, Myhailo Podoliak, appeared to identify the Ukrainian attack in half-words with a contradictory tweet in the morning.

In the afternoon, he changed his mind and returned “Russian Song”Argues that the explosion was the result of an internal struggle between the FSB (Russian Special Services) and the Russian military.

According to investigators the attack would have resulted in three deaths: the driver and two people in a nearby car.

Crimean authorities announced in the afternoon that traffic for cars and buses had resumed on the bridge’s only roadway, which remained intact.

A satellite image shows smoke rising from a fire at the Kerch Bridge on the Kerch Strait, Crimea, on October 8, 2022. Manual via MAXAR Technologies/Reuters

Decline in GDP in Ukraine

Ukraine recorded a 30% drop in its GDP in the first three quarters of the year. Ukrainian Ministry of Economy.

The country’s economy has been hit hard by the effects of the war with Russia, and its GDP is shrinking. 35% expected by 2022, the World Bank estimated on Tuesday. This catastrophic effect is expected to persist “Destruction of industrial capacity, damage to agricultural land and collapse of workforce as more than 14 million people displaced”Mentions BM in a press release.

The Bayeux Prize rewards war correspondents in Ukraine

The 2022 Bayeux Prize for War Correspondents was awarded on Saturday 8 October for reports handled. Most of Ukraine. In the photo, Yevgeny Maloletka of the Associated Press (AP) received the award for multimedia reporting on the fall of Mariupol with Mstislav Chernov (video photo prize), with the general prize also going to an AP photojournalist Vadim Girda.