Live news updates: UK rules out Swiss-style Brexit, immigration minister says

The United States is gearing up for Thanksgiving celebrations, so expect the traditional course of travel chaos and road jam stories in the days leading up to Thursday’s national holiday. Then get ready for the economic analysis of Black Friday sales numbers the next day.

After a week or so of international summits, President Joe Biden will have to talk about Turkey with Turkey (instead of other world leaders) on Monday as he takes over traditional pardon Holiday Season – Of course, others may choose to save a turkey because Escalating costs.

Across the Atlantic, where the nightmare of avian influenza before Christmas looms for British poultry farmers getting worseThe big constitutional event is the Supreme Court ruling. Wednesday On whether the Scottish Parliament could call a second referendum on independence without the consent of the British Westminster government.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, who somewhat ironically failed the first referendum to give thanks Get the job as first minister because he forced her resignation His predecessor is Alex Salmondshe has The stakes increased By bidding for IndyRef2.

The expectation is that the court will rule against Sturgeon’s motion, which is what some claim real target Because it will fuel a national feeling of grievance against Westminster before the general elections scheduled for the next two years.

British business leaders will be able to give their views on British politics at the CBI conference, which begins on Monday in Birmingham. Speakers include Cabinet Minister, John Lewis Partnership President Sharon White, and PT Group CEO Philip Jansen.

Economic data

The G7’s flash PMI reports are the highlight of the light statistical table, thanks in large part to Thanksgiving. Also, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development updates its economic outlook on Tuesday.

Determine intentions He will be in the news again with the November FOMC meeting minutes showing how opinions are changing among US central bankers. Interest rates are expected to rise in South Korea, where it is expected to rise by 25 basis points, and South Africa, where it is expected to increase by 75 basis points. Turkey is mirroring this trend with a whopping 150bps drop expected.

comp

Just in time for the biggest retail event on the US calendar, we have a batch of earnings from US and UK retailers Best Buy, Abercrombie & Fitch, Halfords, Pets at Home and Mothercare.

The Ingka Group, which owns most of the Ikea stores worldwide, will announce full-year numbers on Thursday, which will include earnings for the home furnishing retailer.

