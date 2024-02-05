Live stock market updates

7 hours ago

Chinese stocks are set for a sixth straight daily loss, weighed down by a sell-off in small stocks despite more official pledges over the weekend to stabilize the country's financial markets.

The CSI300 index, which includes the largest blue-chip stocks trading in Shanghai and Shenzhen, fell as much as 2.1% before paring losses to trade 0.8% lower in mid-afternoon. It is holding at levels not seen since late January 2019.

The CSI1000 index of small-cap A-cap stocks fell more than 5% in mid-afternoon trading after earlier falling as much as nearly 9%.

However, more liquid Chinese offshore listings in Hong Kong have deviated from their local counterparts. The H-share index fell by as much as 1.5% before recovering its losses to trade 0.9% higher.

After onshore markets fell as much as 3% before paring losses on Friday, the China Securities Regulatory Commission announced I pledged on Sunday To protect investors' interests, including cracking down on illegal activities such as harmful short selling, insider trading and fraud.

The reduction in cash reserves that mainland banks must maintain began on Monday, and is likely to ease the cash crunch in the final week of trading before the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

– Clement Tan