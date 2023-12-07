Live updates, Australia, China trade, oil prices

An aerial view of a container ship leaving a shipyard in Qingdao, east China’s Shandong Province.

Asia-Pacific markets fell across the board, mirroring moves on Wall Street as investors weighed trade data from China and Australia.

China’s November trade numbers surprised expectations, with exports rising 0.5% and imports falling 0.6% year-on-year. Economists polled by Reuters expected a 1.1% year-on-year decline in exports and a 3.3% rise in imports.

The trade surplus of the second largest economy in the world also expanded to $68.39 billion, exceeding expectations of $58 billion.

Separately, oil prices rebounded slightly after reaching their lowest levels since June West Texas Intermediate The January contract rose 0.66%, trading at $69.82 per barrel.

the February Brent contract It also rose by 0.7% to trade at $74.88 per barrel.