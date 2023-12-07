Live updates, Australia, China trade, oil prices

An aerial view of a container ship leaving a shipyard in Qingdao, east China’s Shandong Province.
Asia-Pacific markets fell across the board, mirroring moves on Wall Street as investors weighed trade data from China and Australia.
China’s November trade numbers surprised expectations, with exports rising 0.5% and imports falling 0.6% year-on-year. Economists polled by Reuters expected a 1.1% year-on-year decline in exports and a 3.3% rise in imports.
The trade surplus of the second largest economy in the world also expanded to $68.39 billion, exceeding expectations of $58 billion.
Separately, oil prices rebounded slightly after reaching their lowest levels since June West Texas Intermediate The January contract rose 0.66%, trading at $69.82 per barrel.
the February Brent contract It also rose by 0.7% to trade at $74.88 per barrel.
in Australia, Standard & Poor’s/ASX 200 Trimming losses, it fell 0.07% and closed at 7,173.3 after the country’s trade surplus widened in October to A$7.13 billion, but missed a Reuters poll estimate of A$7.5 billion.
Japan Nikki 225 The Topix fell 1.76% to close at 32,858.31 after leading gains in Asia on Wednesday, while the Topix fell 1.14% to 2,359.91.
South Korea Cosby It fell 0.13% to close at 2,492.07, while the small-cap Kosdaq index closed 0.77% lower at 813.2.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.66%, trimming losses in its final hour, while China’s CSI 300 fell 0.24%, hitting a four-year low of 3,391.28.
Overnight in the US, all three major indexes fell on Wednesday as investors weighed data indicating lower inflation while awaiting the jobs report.
the Dow Jones Industrial Average It lost 0.19%, while Standard & Poor’s 500 Precipitation 0.39% and Nasdaq Composite decreased by 0.58%
It was the third losing day for the 30-stock Dow Jones index and the S&P 500 — the first since October for both indexes.
— CNBC’s Lisa Kailay Hahn and Alex Haring contributed to this report.
