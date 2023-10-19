Live updates between Israel and Gaza: 203 people taken hostage by Israel, according to the Israeli army

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office announced that he will visit Israel and meet with Israeli leaders on Thursday.

His office said in a statement that the two-day visit will include meetings with Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog “before traveling to a number of other regional capitals.”

Ken Cheung/AP

“The attack on Al-Ahli Hospital must be a watershed moment for leaders in the region and around the world to come together to avoid a further dangerous escalation of the conflict. I will ensure that the UK is at the forefront of these efforts,” Sunak said in a statement.

Sunak’s office said in a statement that the prime minister “will stress that any civilian death is a tragedy and will report this to his fellow leaders as an international community.”

– ABC News’ Mike True and Eli Kaufman