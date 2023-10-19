Live updates between Israel and Gaza: 203 people taken hostage by Israel, according to the Israeli army

The Israeli army said that 203 hostages have been taken from Israel since the attack by Hamas militants on October 7.
An Israeli army spokesman said that at least 306 Israeli army personnel were killed.
The Israeli army announced on Thursday morning that it had attacked Hezbollah targets on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon.
“Among the targets, an observation post towards the sea was attacked from where anti-tank fire was fired at Rosh Hankara yesterday,” the IDF said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
The Israeli army said that the attacks were carried out due to “shooting incidents into Israel in the last day.”
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office announced that he will visit Israel and meet with Israeli leaders on Thursday.
His office said in a statement that the two-day visit will include meetings with Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog “before traveling to a number of other regional capitals.”
“The attack on Al-Ahli Hospital must be a watershed moment for leaders in the region and around the world to come together to avoid a further dangerous escalation of the conflict. I will ensure that the UK is at the forefront of these efforts,” Sunak said in a statement.
Sunak’s office said in a statement that the prime minister “will stress that any civilian death is a tragedy and will report this to his fellow leaders as an international community.”
White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson issued a statement on Wednesday providing more details about their assessment that Israel was not responsible for the hospital explosion in Gaza that killed more than 500 people.
She said in the statement, “Intelligence information indicates that some Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip believe that the explosion was most likely caused by a missile or an errant missile launch carried out by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement. The militants are still investigating what happened.” .
Watson reiterated that intelligence officials “are continuing to work to confirm whether it was a failed PIJ missile.”
