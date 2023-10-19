How does an American president fly to a country at war?

Not to mention, the very small font of the advice on the card would be very difficult to read the moment we think a missile is flying our way. But it was the first time since I started covering the White House in 1996 that I remember such a briefing for reporters aboard Air Force One, a sign of how uncertain the trip can be.

After all, they were showing the president and his traveling team to a country at war in broad daylight on live television. Air Force One was scheduled to land at Ben Gurion International Airport within range of Hamas rockets coming from Gaza, a place considered so dangerous that many international airlines have stopped flying there.

Just the day before, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had been evacuated from his private plane at the same airport due to air raid sirens and taken to a shelter. Journalists who travel with him? They were ordered to throw themselves on the runway and lie down until the danger had passed.

The day before that, Secretary of State Antony Blinken was similarly moved to a shelter during a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The reporters who were with him were taken out of the trucks and into the stairs of a building to get rid of the possible attack.