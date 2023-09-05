LIVE – War in Ukraine: Zelensky on the frontline near Bagmouth

Today
Zelensky in Pakmut
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the front line near Baghmout in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, the Ukrainian President’s Office announced.
“Volodymyr Zelensky visited brigades carrying out offensive operations in the Bakhmout region,” the president said in a statement.
Counterattack: “No objective achieved”, according to Soko
“The Ukrainian armed forces have not achieved their objectives on any front,” Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday. He judges the Ukrainian counteroffensive to be a complete failure. The statement comes a day after a similar statement by Vladimir Putin during a meeting with the Turkish president.
“Sea of Fire”
According to the New York Times, Russia is using a new tactic to counter the Ukrainian advance by setting mines on fire. This technique, while seemingly formidable, is a “double-edged sword,” says LCI’s military advisor Michael Goya. Beyond the potential military interest, the “sea of fire” is a new psychological weapon against Ukrainian soldiers.
Russia-North Korea
The Kremlin “cannot confirm” a summit between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.
Surovikin
He disappeared after a coup by Wagner militia last June. A photo of a Russian journalist and opponent of Vladimir Putin appeared in what appeared to be Sergei Churovikhin. Surovikhin remained Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces until August 23. He was considered close to Evgeni Prigojine’s paramilitary group.
Churovikhin is alive and kicking around Moscow!Source: TF1 News
Cluster bombs
Cluster munitions killed more than 900 people in Ukraine last year, the highest number of people killed and injured by cluster munitions worldwide since at least 2010, according to a report released by a coalition of NGOs on Tuesday.
In 2022, the Cluster Munition Monitor reported that Ukraine accounted for most of the world’s 1,172 cluster munition fatalities. In Ukraine alone, in 2022, at least 890 people were killed and injured in attacks with these types of weapons, most of them civilians, and 26 people were killed or injured by remnants of these weapons.
Cluster munitions consist of explosives from rockets, missiles or other bombs dispersed over a large area — submunitions. These submunitions often pose a lingering danger, especially to civilians, because a significant percentage fail to detonate.
CRIMEA
A Ukrainian drone was shot down over Crimea on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry. Earlier, Russian authorities indicated that Kyiv had sent several drones to Moscow, Tver and Kaluga regions. In total, at least five drones were shot down by Russian defenses.
Cuba
Cuban authorities have uncovered a “trafficking network” used to supply Russian armed forces amassed in Ukraine. Several testimonies published by an American media confirm the existence of such a network. One question remains: the most authoritative stakeholders? The Cuban executive did not elaborate on the matter.
Update on the situation
The Ukrainian president visited the Donetsk region near the frontline on Monday, September 4. In Sochi, Russia, Vladimir Putin said he was ready to restart the grain deal… if his demands were met. Take a look back at the highlights of the past 24 hours.
cargoes
Given the risk of explosions, it has become practically impossible to insure ships leaving Ukraine via the Black Sea, but the sector is trying to find a way, especially for key cargoes of grain.
Cargo insurance can always be considered “on a case-by-case basis” in theory, however subject to “shocking costs” of 5 to 10 times the actual amount, said AFP Mathieu Berrurier, general manager of the Eyssautier Verlingue group. Before the war in Ukraine. Practically, no one pays them anymore.
“We are in an area where the risks have increased significantly” for cargo ships, the expert summarizes, “in the past, the risks were concentrated on warships”. The bulk of Ukrainian grain exports, formerly transported by sea, now take an alternative route through the Danube, and are associated with the country’s northern and western railways.
Drones
Russian security forces shot down three aerial drones in the western regions of Moscow, Kaluga and Tver, officials said Tuesday morning.
“Last night, the air defense of the Kaluga region and Istrinsky district destroyed drones that tried to attack Moscow,” the capital’s mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in a telegram. The damage was detected as a result of falling debris in Istrinsky district, the elected official added.
The Moscow mayor also pointed out that a third plane headed for the capital was destroyed by Russian air defenses in Zavidovo, Tver region (northwest) without causing any casualties or damage.
Welcome to this live stream
Hello everyone and welcome to this live dedicated to the day of the 559ᵉ battle in Ukraine.
