LIVE – War in Ukraine: Zelensky on the frontline near Bagmouth

Cluster munitions killed more than 900 people in Ukraine last year, the highest number of people killed and injured by cluster munitions worldwide since at least 2010, according to a report released by a coalition of NGOs on Tuesday.

In 2022, the Cluster Munition Monitor reported that Ukraine accounted for most of the world’s 1,172 cluster munition fatalities. In Ukraine alone, in 2022, at least 890 people were killed and injured in attacks with these types of weapons, most of them civilians, and 26 people were killed or injured by remnants of these weapons.

Cluster munitions consist of explosives from rockets, missiles or other bombs dispersed over a large area — submunitions. These submunitions often pose a lingering danger, especially to civilians, because a significant percentage fail to detonate.