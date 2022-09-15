September 15, 2022

A motorist hit President Zelensky’s car

Rusty Knowles September 15, 2022

The Ukrainian president was not injured but the driver of the vehicle was hospitalized.

Fear rather than harm. A motorist crashed into a vehicle carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky through Kew overnight from Wednesday to Thursday (September 15), his spokesman said.“Medics accompanying the President administered first aid to the driver of the automobile and transferred him to an ambulance.”Explained by Sergey Nikiforov.

“The president was examined by a doctor and no serious injuries were found. Law enforcement authorities will investigate all the circumstances of the accident.”, without further details he also advanced. In his late-night televised address released shortly after the crash, Zelensky promised to return from the Kharkiv region. “Almost the entire region has been liberated” from A lightning counter attack Aimed at expelling Russian troops.

